Reaching a state tournament is something not every high school athlete gets to do.
For three Charleston Catholic seniors, however, playing on West Virginia’s biggest stage is another day at the office.
In their four years at Charleston Catholic, Claire Mullen, Annie Cimino and Katherine Skinner — multisport athletes who have won four Class AA-A soccer state championships in as many years — have helped the Irish to three Class AA basketball state tournament berths in a row.
So, when the No. 5 Irish take on No. 4 Wheeling Central in the quarterfinal round of the Class AA basketball state tournament on Wednesday at 9 p.m. at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, between soccer and basketball, the three seniors will be making their seventh state tournament appearance.
Cimino and Mullen also have won state championships in tennis. Mullen was part of Catholic’s 2022 team championship, while Cimino helped the Irish to team championships in 2021 and 2022. She was the singles and doubles champion both years.
Needless to say, winning is in their blood.
“I think it’s an amazing achievement,” Skinner said. “It’s so nice. We get to continue going to the state tournament as a team together. I’ve been with [Cimino and Mullen] the past several years of my high school career and it’s just fulfilling to make it our final year.”
Mullen said she likes the excitement of the state basketball tournament.
“I think basketball is super-exciting because we’re all in a tight space and it’s different than soccer and tennis being outside,” Mullen said. “The atmosphere is really what makes it fun.”
Cimino, who averages 6.7 points and four rebounds per game, reflected on her career with the Irish.
“It’s definitely something that is crazy,” Cimino said. “Just to be able to play in this many state tournaments and to be able to say we have four state championships for soccer and that we’ve be able to make it to the Civic Center three times is actually crazy. I’m just super-excited to do it one more time with Katherine and Claire because we’ve been through it for four years now and it’s finally coming to an end. It’s definitely bittersweet but I’m super-excited for this week.”
The Irish (15-10) have won four of their last five but will have a tough task against Wheeling Central (19-6). The Maroon Knights won 12 of their first 13 games and have won four of their last five.
Charleston Catholic was the No. 7 seed in last year’s state tournament and were eliminated in the first round 55-37 by eventual runner-up Wyoming East.
Skinner said her squad has to play team ball in order to defeat Wheeling Central and reach the semifinals.
“I think we just have to work together, and if our chemistry is on, we play well together,” Skinner said. “If we keep our composure and work together and have each others’ backs, that’s when we play our best.”
“We play better together when we’re having fun and uplifting each other and not getting down on each other,” Mullen said.
The Irish may have an experience advantage as Wheeling Central hasn’t made the state tournament since the Maroon Knights earned a Class A tournament berth in 2018, before a fourth class was added and they moved to Class AA.
Cimino explained the key to Catholic’s winning ways.
“One of the biggest things is hard work,” Cimino said. “We all work really hard in soccer, basketball and tennis. But also just like the energy in the community we have here. The support we get from our school and alumni. We see each other at school and we’re always like, ‘Yay, it’s game day.’ We get super-hyped. That plays a really big part in the success we’ve had.”
Win or lose, the Irish seniors will leave the basketball program in good hands. Freshman Mary Rushworth leads the team in scoring with an average of 11 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Sophomore Molly Messer is right behind Rushworth with an average of 10.8 points per game.
“The younger girls really do look up to us,” Skinner said. “We just try to set a positive example and let them know that they can make it this far too, and I just hope we motivate them to do better.’
“I have complete faith in them to do great things,” Cimino said. “They’ve stepped up and played a tremendous role in our success in both basketball and soccer. The underclassmen are great and I think they have those leadership skills that will take them far after we leave.”
Mullen will play soccer collegiately at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. She said it’s going to be bittersweet as her high school career comes to an end.
“I think it’s very sad that it’s kind of ending, but I couldn’t ask for a better program,” Mullen said. “I think it’s really exciting that we get to go play at the Civic Center and see what we can do there.
“The team environment and Charleston Catholic in general, the atmosphere at the facility when we have home games is great. I think it’s really special.”
On the soccer field, Cimino scored 39 career goals with 26 assists while Mullen tallied 51 goals and 28 assists. Skinner, Mullen and Cimino helped the Irish to a 72-7 record over four seasons on the pitch. Skinner, a goalkeeper, allowed just seven goals last season.