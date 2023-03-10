Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When Charleston Catholic's season came to an end on Friday afternoon, so did the basketball careers of the Irish's seniors. 

No. 5 seed Catholic (16-11) made its first state semifinal since 2016, but the Irish fell to No. 1 Summers County 39-35 at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.