Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

On Friday at University of Charleston’s Wehrle Innovation Center, multiple high school girls basketball teams got their summer workouts going with a day-long camp.

The camp featured scrimmages with a running clock, and junior varsity and varsity squads got to compete.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags