Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bordas

Wheeling Park’s Alexis Bordas works around a Spring Mills defender during a Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament semifinal game March 9 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

 HEATHER BELCHER | Lootpress

Just two years into her high school career, Wheeling Park standout Alexis Bordas has built an impressive list of accomplishments.

She has helped lead the Patriots to the state tournament in both of her seasons, including a spot in the Class AAAA title game this year. She has earned first-team all-state honors two years in a row and was named first-team captain on the 2023 all-state team announced on Friday.

Stories you might like

Tags