Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINFIELD - It's been a struggle all season for Winfield girls basketball.

The Generals entered Tuesday's Cardinal Conference contest against Class AAA No. 7 Logan with a 2-5 record with wins over Herbert Hoover and Poca. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.