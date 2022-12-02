Prep girls basketball: With 30-0 start, Huntington routs Capital 89-25 By David Walsh For HD Media Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON - Huntington High’s girls basketball team entered Thursday night’s contest against Capital a bit irritated.A season-opening 57-46 loss at St. Albans put the Highlanders in a foul mood for their home opener at Archer-Lucas Gymnasium.They got rid of the frustrations quickly, scoring the first 30 points of the game before the Cougars ended their long drought. Huntington continued the fun night and breezed past Capital 89-25.“We said before the game they get our angry side,” Huntington’s Ella Giles said. “Got to find our connections. We shot a lot better.”Giles finished with a game-high 18 points, one of five Huntington players in double figures. Amara Jackson totaled 17, Jada Turner and Bentleigh Cristus 14 each and Lala Slone 12.Turner started the onslaught with a 3-pointer to open the game, and after eight minutes the Highlanders led 27-0.“That was fun,” Jackson said. “This is a new team. We’ve got to find our identity, find our role. Everybody gets to know what the others will do.”Jackson scored three straight baskets late in the first period to push the lead to 25-0. Giles netted six in the first quarter.Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas sensed the Cougars might have some early-season issues with a new-look roster. They lost their opener at Ripley 75-16.“He’s got a lot of new faces,” Lucas said of Cougars coach Michael Cunningham. “He gets them to work.”Huntington’s press at the outset forced numerous turnovers and easy baskets.“That’s what we do,” Lucas said. “Defense leads to offense.”Huntington’s next game is Thursday at home against Spring Valley. Start time is 7 p.m. Capital is off until Dec. 14 when Hurricane visits.Despite the one-sided outcome, the Highlanders worked until the end.“This helps us,” Jackson said. “Pay attention to detail.”Kelsa Davis scored eight points to lead Capital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesRooting for the underdogs: Hoover to make historic appearance at state football championshipMarshall football: Herd has options when it comes to bowl gameGreenbrier LIV Golf tournament tentatively set for August 2023WVU basketball: Huggins returning to Cincinnati for WVU matchup with XavierGazette-Mail editorial: Jimbo TV renewed for another seasonLooking at plans for the next wave of WVU athletic renovationsJeffries switches to GOP; remaining three Democrats in WV Senate vow to stick with partyWV greenhouse gas emission percentage rose well above national increaseFEMA denies disaster aid for households in August floods in Kanawha, Fayette countiesDear Abby: Woman accosted after church for saying things she didn't