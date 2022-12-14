Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Five players scored in double figures for Spring Valley as the Timberwolves’ girls basketball team scored its first home win of the season, a 61-48 victory over South Charleston.

SVHS’ Brooklyn Ellis led all scorers with 15 points, Hallie Bailey added 13 while Dria Parker and Allie Daniels each added 11 followed by Haleigh Crum’s 10 to improve head coach Bo Miller’s team to 4-1 on the season.

