League champion Winfield, a Class AA state tournament semifinalist, placed three players on the All-Cardinal Conference girls basketball first team.
The Generals, who went 13-0 in Cardinal games during the regular season, were represented on the first team by ZZ Russell (18.0 points per game), Lauren Hudson (14.9) and Emily Hudson (11.9).
Mingo Central and Wayne each placed two athletes on the 12-player first team — the Miners with Xziah Rhodes and Scarlett Thomason and the Pioneers with Sarah Hooks and Alana Eves.
The rest of the first-teamers includes Ali Williamson (Chapmanville), Peyton Ilderton (Logan), Baylee Goins (Nitro), Sydney Farmer (Sissonville) and Allison Dunbar (Herbert Hoover).