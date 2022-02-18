Ben Nicol tried to get the jump on the competition as the Mountain State Athletic Conference opened its Night of Champions weekend at the South Charleston Community Center.
George Washington’s 6-foot-7 junior and leading scorer, Nicol captured the slam-dunk competition Friday evening, edging Capital’s Kcion Welch 24-23 in the finals, capping a full evening of skills events. SC’s Bryson Smith also competed in the championship round.
Nicol and the Patriots go after a conference title Saturday evening when they take on Capital in the MSAC boys final at 8 p.m., also set for the Community Center.
Nicol said he wasn’t worried about losing his legs for Saturday’s game while toiling in the dunk contest.
“I didn’t really think about it,” Nicol said. “Got all day to recover. It was a good preview for tomorrow. It was fun tonight in the skills competitions.”
Prior to the dunk contest, the MSAC staged competitions in girls and boys free-throw shooting, 3-point shooting and a hot shot contest that combined the talents of a boy and girl from each member school except Spring Valley, which did not participate.
Nicol said he’d worked on a few dunks during practice, but a teammate he expected to help set him up with one particular dunk wasn’t able to attend Friday.
“We tried one off the side of the backboard with Isaac McCallister,” Nicol said. “I practiced that with Taran Fitzpatrick, but he couldn’t do it because he had a minor injury. He’ll be back tomorrow, so Isaac subbed in for him.”
There was a lot of creativity among the dunk contestants, but very few attempts actually fell. Most of the dunks that did come off were relatively safe, simple run-up-and-slam efforts.
“I was part of the virus, too,” Nicol said. “A lot of missed dunks, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Natalie Smith (South Charleston) emerged as both the girls 3-point shootout champion and the overall winner as she topped boys 3-point champ Grant Barclay (Capital) in the grand finals 16-11. Each competitor got 25 total shots from five different spots.
In the 3-point championship round of the girls side, Smith boarded a 12-10 victory against Rylee Allie (Cabell Midland). Barclay got past Cayden Faucett (South Charleston) in the boys finals 14-12.
Lacey Smith (Huntington) won the girls free-throw shooting title and was the overall champion, edging Christian Goebel (South Charleston) in sudden death. Both Smith and Goebel were a perfect 5 for 5 before the sudden-death format was imposed.
In the girls finals, Lacey Smith beat Jayda Allie (Cabell Midland) 4-3 in a best-of-five format. Goebel earned a 5-4 decision against Jayson Monday (George Washington).
The team hot shot competition, in which a boy and girl from each MSAC school teamed up to hoist layups, free throws and 3-pointers, South Charleston’s duo of Daviya Leggett and Bryson Smith topped Cabell Midland’s KK Potter and Chandler Schmidt 44-37 in the championship round.
The boys and girls league championship and consolation games are set to be played Saturday at the Community Center beginning at noon. Last year’s Night of Champions event was moved to South Charleston High School because of flood concerns, and the skills competitions were canceled.