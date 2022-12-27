Prep basketball - Tuesday's games: Sissonville girls trim Winfield in overtime Dec 27, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kynadee Britton poured in 23 points as Sissonville held off visiting Winfield 61-59 in overtime in prep girls basketball Tuesday night.Makaela Ullman tacked on 12 points for the Indians (3-3). Kaitlyn Sayre and Meghan Taylor led the Generals with 17 points apiece, and Andee Johnson scored 10.Lewis County 66, Herbert Hoover 58: Ella Pinkney scored 20 points and Emma Pinkney chipped in 15 as Lewis County took down host Herbert Hoover to remain undefeated. Payten Goodwin chipped in 14 points for the Minutemen (6-0).Ava Veltri poured in a game-high 23 points to pace the Huskies (2-7), while Taylor Ray and Regan Geary each tallied 12.Roane County 75, Poca 22: Faith Mason pumped in 24 points as the Raiders rolled past visiting Poca.Maddie Hall added 20 points for Roane, which stormed out to a 33-8 lead after the first quarter.Madison Nehme led the Dots with 10 points.BoysRipley 54, Ravenswood 53: Luke Johnson registered 33 points and 14 rebounds as Ripley edged the visiting Red Devils to stay unbeaten.Brady Anderson added seven points and six boards for the Vikings (6-0).Matthew Carte netted 19 points and Drew Hunt had 10 to lead Ravenswood (4-2).Liberty Raleigh 81, Van 39: Ethan Williams scored 21 points to lead Liberty to a home win.Jalen Cook added 16 points and Zach Bowman and Conner Cantley each tacked on 10 for the Raiders (4-1).Kevin McCarty and Josh Marcum each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Point Sissonville Sport Football Overtime Basketball Conner Cantley Zach Bowman Josh Marcum Trending Now Articles ArticlesRecovery help moves into downtown CharlestonGazette-Mail editorial: Justice can't be trusted with federal moneyDear Abby: Woman prefers thrill of hunt over monogamyFrozen, broken water pipes have plumbers in high demandThe Food Guy: Crumbl Cookies planning to open in CharlestonWVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch abilityKanawha County Commission will hear appeal over public nuisance violation regarding August chemical spillChris Ellis: Buck season harvest data are inBoys basketball: Greenbrier East edges South Charleston 54-53Regardless of QB, WVU's offense is taking shape