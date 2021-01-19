The schedule has been set for the 12th Shootout at the Big House prep basketball event at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center. The three-day, 19-game hoopfest runs from Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 17.
It includes 13 boys games and six girls games, with several interesting matchups along the way.
Some of Monday’s highlights are Beckley Prep against Teays Valley Prep (boys, 1 p.m.), South Charleston versus Morgantown (girls, 3 p.m.), Charleston Catholic and St. Marys (boys, 5 p.m.) and George Washington versus Winfield (girls, 8:45 p.m.).
On Tuesday, Poca’s boys battle Shady Spring at 6 p.m. in a contest that pairs Class AA teams that each won 21 games last season. On Wednesday, Woodrow Wilson and Nitro square off in a boys game at 7 p.m., followed by Woodrow Wilson versus Huntington girls.
The attendance policy for the event has not yet been finalized. Admission will be $8 per person per day for all three days if fans are permitted. The arena will be emptied and cleaned after every game.