Talayah Boxley scored 13 points and Kyra Brown added 10 points to lead visiting Capital to a 53-36 girls basketball win over Hurricane Tuesday.
Sophomore Maggie Oduor tallied a game-high 18 points for Hurricane (1-5).
Lincoln County 64, Lewis County 62: Natalie Fout scored 17 points to pace a balanced effort and the Panthers had to withstand a last-second miss from 3-point range by the Minutemaids to secure a win in the Shootout at the Big House in Institute.
Avery Lucas and Kiaura Henderson each had 15 points for the Panthers (5-2) and Alee Albright 10. Henderson also grabbed 10 rebounds For Lewis (3-2), Emma Cayton scored 27 points and Olivia Krinov turned in a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds).
Cabell Midland 77, Riverside 16: The Knights scored the first 15 points of the game and held the Warriors to single digits in every quarter in earning the home win.
Autumn Lewis poured in 23 points for Midland (3-1) and Jazymn Wheeler and Hailey Matthews added 16 points each. Hanna Atha and Rachel Siders had a team-high four points for Riverside (3-4).
South Charleston 60, St. Albans 47: Maliha Witten scored 18 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Black Eagles in the home win.
Other top scorers for SC included Genevieve Potter (13 points), Sidney Harris (11) and Mia Terry (10). Jayden Doub paced St. Albans with 21 points and Laynie Binion added 15 points.
Monday’s girls games
George Washington 65, Winfield 30: Kalissa Lacy buried five 3s for 27 points and the Patriots (3-2) used a stout defensive effort to put away Winfield at the Shootout.
GW, ranked No. 7 in Class AAAA, held the Generals to just 26% shooting from the floor and scored 25 points off 23 Winfield turnovers. Meghan Taylor led Winfield (1-4) with nine points.
Nitro 72, Chapmanville 43: Baylee Goins posted 19 points and 12 assists as Nitro pulled away from the visiting Tigers. Taylor Maddox chipped in 13 points for the Wildcats (4-1), No. 4 in Class AAA, who outscored Chapmanville 23-9 in the second quarter. Hollee Blair paced the Tigers (0-3) with 17 points.
Riverside 48, Shady Spring 34: Sydasia Williams scored 15 points as the visiting Warriors squared their record at 3-3.
Mallory Crowder added 13 points and Alanna McKenzie chipped in 12 for Riverside. Kelly Adkins led Shady (0-4) with 12 points.
Charleston Catholic 59, Roane County 43: Hannah Rahin registered a game-high 17 points as the visiting Irish picked up their fourth-straight win.
Sydney Bolles fired in 14 points and Annie Cimino added 11 for Catholic (4-2). Maddie Hall led the way for Roane (2-4) with 10 points.
Ravenswood 58, Ripley 51: Hadleigh McGoskey recorded 18 points and six assists and the Red Devils used a strong fourth quarter to surge past host Ripley.
Annie Hunt added 13 points for Ravenswood (2-4), while Maci Mosser tacked on 12 and Libby Hall 10. Sophia Nichols and McKennan Hall each tallied 13 points to lead the Vikings (3-3).
Webster County 77, Richwood 41: Sydney Baird tossed in 21 points as the Highlanders cruised past visiting Richwood.
Holly Prine pitched in 18 points and Hannah Cutlip donated 11 for Webster (5-0), which held a commanding 37-23 lead at halftime. Trinity Amick led Richwood (0-5) with 23 points.
Logan 58, Herbert Hoover 43: Peyton Ilderton tossed in 23 points and the host Wildcats used a strong start to remain unbeaten. Also for Logan (6-0), ranked No. 5 in Class AAA, Natalie Blankenship had 11 points and Jill Tothe 10. For the Huskies, Regan Geary scored 17 points. Hoover trailed 43-19 at halftime.
BoysSouth Charleston 62, St. Albans 54: The Black Eagles held the Red Dragons scoreless in the second overtime, surviving for the home win to remain unbeaten.
D.J. Johnson had 14 points and nine rebounds for SC (4-0) and Bryson Smith added 11 points. Jaimelle Claytor scored a game-high 24 points for St. Albans (1-3) and Drew Reed chipped in 11 points.
Capital 84, Hurricane 56: The Cougars trailed by one at halftime but outscored the Redskins by 29 in the second half to earn the road win.
Elijah Poore poured in a game-high 27 points for Capital and Anthony Hersh chipped in 15 points. Nas'jaih Jones tallied 20 points for Hurricane (1-5) and Dillon Tingler added 11 points.
Herbert Hoover 72, Wayne 39: The Huskies were only up five points at halftime but poured it on in the second half to pull away for the win in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State.
Eli Robertson scored a game-high 18 points for undefeated Hoover (4-0), Devin Hatfield added 13 points and Trey Chapman had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds). Bryan Samson had 15 points to lead Wayne.
Cabell Midland 97, Riverside 41: Junior Chandler Schmidt scored 27 points, including the 1,000th of his high school career, as the host Knights improved to 3-1. Palmer Riggio added 21 points, K.K. Siebert 20 and Jaydyn Johnson 16 for Midland.
The Warriors (0-5) were led by 18 points from Tyler Perdue and 10 from Josh Arthur.
Logan 68, Chapmanville 42: Jarron Glick netted 22 points as the host Wildcats evened their record at 3-3. Scotty Browning added 11 points for Logan, which led 35-14 at halftime.
The Tigers (1-3) were led by 11 points from Isaiah Smith.
Clay County 80, Gilmer County 44: The Panthers outscored the Titans by at least seven points in every quarter in rolling to the home win.
Ethan Burkhamer led four double-figure scorers for Clay (4-1) and Tanner Faulkner added 15 points. Ian Hamrick and Josh Lipscomb had 10 points each for Gilmer.
Tug Valley 87, Tolsia 72: Caleb May donated 35 points and five assists as the visiting Panthers broke away in the second quarter and improved to 4-0. Also for Tug, ranked No. 2 in Class A, Easton Davis had 19 points and Ethan Colegrove a double-double (15 points, 15 rebounds).
For the No. 7 Rebels (2-1), Jessie Muncy scored 22 points, Robert Cantrell 17, Tyler Johnson 14, and Gavin Meadows 12.
Williamstown 56, Ravenswood 35: Sam Cremeans had 17 points and Xavier Caruthers 14 as Class AA No. 1 Williamstown (4-0) pulled away in the second half.
For the Red Devils (4-3), Matthew Carte scored 10 points. Ravenswood shot just 36%.
Lincoln County 54, Lewis County 41: Jackson Sanders had 15 points and five of the Panthers’ nine 3-pointers to spark a Shootout win. Jayse Tulley added 14 points and Scooter Phillips 10 as Lincoln County improved to 5-0.
For the Minutemen (1-3), Tanner Griffith scored 12 points, Vincent Snuffer 11 and Jaycob Smith 10.
Spring Valley 64, Parkersburg 58: Corbin Page dominated inside with 21 points and 14 rebounds as the Timberwolves earned their first win during the Shootout. Jace Caldwell scored 14 points and Chase Maynard 10 for Spring Valley (1-4).
For the Big Reds (0-1), making their season debut due to COVID-19, Bryson Singer scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Josh Kopec had 13 points and Carson Dennis 11 points.
Monday’s boys games
Clay County 65, Buffalo 57: Tanner Faulkner and Curtis Litton each had 16 points as the visiting Panthers made off with a victory. Ethan Burkhamer added 10 points for Clay (3-1).
The Bison received 15 points from Noah Thompson and 14 from Alec Hanshaw. Buffalo trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter but Clay went 7 of 12 at the line to protect its lead.
Point Pleasant 68, Sissonville 65: Hunter Bush poured in 29 points as Point Pleasant edged the visiting Indians.
Kyelar Morrow added 23 points for the Black Knights (2-4). Dylan Griffin led Sissonville (0-5) with 20 points and Jalen Breckenridge and Kadin Johnson each tacked on 12.