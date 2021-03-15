Aiden Satterfield turned in 20 points and 10 rebounds Monday as Charleston Catholic earned a 57-42 boys basketball victory against St. Marys during the Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State.
Also for the Irish (3-2), ranked No. 3 in the Class AA state poll, J.P. McCutcheon scored 13 points and Anthony Minardi 11. Catholic hit 6 of 12 tries from 3-point range and had just four turnovers.
For the Blue Devils (2-2), the No. 4 team in AA, Luke Webb had 15 points and Brandon Lawhon 11. St. Marys led off the boards 35-30.
The three-day Shootout continues Tuesday with games starting at 9 a.m. at State’s Walker Convocation Center.
Clay County 65, Buffalo 57: Tanner Faulkner and Curtis Litton each had 16 points as the visiting Panthers made off with a victory. Ethan Burkhamer added 10 points for Clay (3-1).
The Bison received 15 points from Noah Thompson and 14 from Alec Hanshaw. Buffalo trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter but Clay went 7 of 12 at the line to protect its lead.
Point Pleasant 68, Sissonville 65: Hunter Bush poured in 29 points as Point Pleasant edged the visiting Indians.
Kyelar Morrow added 23 points for the Black Knights (2-4). Dylan Griffin led Sissonville (0-5) with 20 points and Jalen Breckenridge and Kadin Johnson each tacked on 12.
Huntington 63, Parkersburg South 57: Amare Smith dropped in 18 points as Huntington held off Parkersburg South at the Shootout.
Brendan Hoffman had 12 points and seven rebounds and Eli Archer added 10 points for the Highlanders. Ashton Mooney netted a game-high 19 points to pace the Patriots, while Jake Hogsett scored 17.
Ravenswood 65, St. Joseph 41: Matthew Carte and Andrew Hunt each had 15 points as the Red Devils broke away in the second half for a victory at the Shootout.
Blake Ball added 10 points for Ravenswood (4-2). For the Irish (1-4), Christian Layne scored 13 points and Caden Ehirim 11. St. Joe trailed just 21-17 at halftime.
GirlsMorgantown 52, South Charleston 38: Kaitlyn Ammons hit 9 of 10 shots and scored 18 points as the Mohigans surged in the second half at the Shootout. Sofia Wassick added 10 points for Morgantown.
The Black Eagles (1-3) received 14 points from Mia Terry and nine from Maliha Witten. SC was down just 25-23 at halftime.
George Washington 65, Winfield 30: Kalissa Lacy buried five 3s for 27 points and the Patriots (3-2) used a stout defensive effort to put away Winfield at the Shootout.
GW, ranked No. 7 in Class AAAA, held the Generals to just 26% shooting from the floor and scored 25 points off 23 Winfield turnovers. Meghan Taylor led Winfield (1-4) with nine points.
Nitro 72, Chapmanville 43: Baylee Goins posted 19 points and 12 assists as Nitro pulled away from the visiting Tigers.
Taylor Maddox chipped in 13 points for the Wildcats (4-1), No. 4 in Class AAA, who outscored Chapmanville 23-9 in the second quarter.
Hollee Blair paced the Tigers (0-3) with 17 points.
Riverside 48, Shady Spring 34: Sydasia Williams scored 15 points as the visiting Warriors squared their record at 3-3.
Mallory Crowder added 13 points and Alanna McKenzie chipped in 12 for Riverside. Kelly Adkins led Shady (0-4) with 12 points.
Charleston Catholic 59, Roane County 43: Hannah Rahin registered a game-high 17 points as the visiting Irish picked up their fourth-straight win.
Sydney Bolles fired in 14 points and Annie Cimino added 11 for Catholic (4-2). Maddie Hall led the way for Roane (2-4) with 10 points.
Ravenswood 58, Ripley 51: Hadleigh McGoskey recorded 18 points and six assists and the Red Devils used a strong fourth quarter to surge past host Ripley.
Annie Hunt added 13 points for Ravenswood (2-4), while Maci Mosser tacked on 12 and Libby Hall 10. Sophia Nichols and McKennan Hall each tallied 13 points to lead the Vikings (3-3).
Webster County 77, Richwood 41: Sydney Baird tossed in 21 points as the Highlanders cruised past visiting Richwood.
Holly Prine pitched in 18 points and Hannah Cutlip donated 11 for Webster (5-0), which held a commanding 37-23 lead at halftime. Trinity Amick led Richwood (0-5) with 23 points.
Logan 58, Herbert Hoover 43: Peyton Ilderton tossed in 23 points and the host Wildcats used a strong start to remain unbeaten. Also for Logan (6-0), ranked No. 5 in Class AAA, Natalie Blankenship had 11 points and Jill Tothe 10.
For the Huskies, Regan Geary scored 17 points. Hoover trailed 43-19 at halftime.