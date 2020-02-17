The Charleston Catholic boys and Winfield girls are the highest ranked prep basketball teams in the Kanawha Valley according to the Associated Press top 10 polls released Monday.
The Irish are the No. 2 team in Class A's boys poll, while the Generals are the No. 2 team in the Class AA girls poll. Williamstown is No. 1 in boys Class A and North Marion is No. 1 in girls Class AA.
In the boys poll, University is No. 1 in Class AAA, with Martinsburg No. 2, Cabell Midland No. 4, George Washington No. 7 and Capital No. 9. In Class AA, Shady Spring is No. 1 with Chapmanville No. 2, Logan No. 4, Poca No. 6 and Man No. 10.
In the girls poll, Wheeling Park is No. 1 in Class AAA, with Parkersburg at No. 2, George Washington No. 5, Cabell Midland No. 6, South Charleston No. 7 and Huntington No. 10. In Class AA, Wayne is No. 4, Nitro, No. 8, Chapmanville No. 9 and Mingo Central No. 10. In Class A, St. Joseph is No. 1 and Parkersburg Catholic No. 2.