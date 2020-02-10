The Charleston Catholic boys and Winfield girls were at No. 2 in their respective state basketball polls released Monday. That was a cause for happiness for the Irish, slight disappointment for the Generals.
Catholic moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Class A boys poll, while Winfield moved from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Class AA girls poll. They were the highest ranking Kanawha Valley teams in the six polls released.
In boys, University was No. 1 in Class AAA, with Morgantown No. 2, Cabell Midland No. 4, George Washington No. 7 and Capital tied for No. 9 with Princeton. In Class AA, Shady Spring was No. 1 with Chapmanville No. 2, Poca No. 4, Logan No. 5 and Scott tied with Man for No. 10. In Class A, Williamstown was No. 1, followed by the Irish at No. 2.
In girls, Wheeling Park was No. 1 in Class AAA, with Parkersburg and Greenbrier East tied at No. 2, George Washington at No. 4, Cabell Midland at No. 6, South Charleston tied with Martinsburg for No. 7 and Huntington at No. 9. In Class AA, North Marion was No. 1, followed by Winfield at No. 2, Wayne at No. 4, Chapmanville at No. 8 and Nitro at No. 9. St. Joseph was No. 1 in Class A.