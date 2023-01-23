Prep basketball: Elk Valley Christian girls beat Herbert Hoover 51-46 Staff reports Jan 23, 2023 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Elk Valley Christian girls basketball team downed Herbert Hoover 51-46 on Monday at Elk Valley Christian School in Elkview. Carlee Burdette led all scorers with 15 points and she added 14 rebounds for a double-double. Kaylee Graham and Kaitlyn Swor each scored 11 points for Elk Valley Christian (11-3). Brooklyn Huffman led Hoover (3-12) with 11 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elk Valley Herbert Hoover Basketball Team Sport Basketball Kaitlyn Swor Kaylee Graham Point Rebound Trending Now Articles ArticlesHouse of Delegates staff member's death was homicide, sheriff's office saysDepartment of Commerce grappling with Workforce WV vacancies, planning at least two additional parks'American Pickers' looking for places in West Virginia to visit for March stopWVU basketball: Mountaineers head to tough environment at Texas TechDear Abby: Sibling of deceased brother floored by widow's actionsJustice hopeful for tax plan despite Senate hesitationWV Senate advances bill addressing unemployment benefitsChuck Landon: Former MU coach calling out gamblersWVU football: Brown reflects on 2022, offseason changesThe Food Guy: Barkadas joins Restaurant Week, new Hens & Heifers coming