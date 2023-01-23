Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Elk Valley Christian girls basketball team downed Herbert Hoover 51-46 on Monday at Elk Valley Christian School in Elkview. 

Carlee Burdette led all scorers with 15 points and she added 14 rebounds for a double-double. Kaylee Graham and Kaitlyn Swor each scored 11 points for Elk Valley Christian (11-3). 

