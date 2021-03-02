A basketball season that many thought may never happen is finally right around the corner. Just don’t say it tips off.
Nearly one year since the last prep basketball season ended prematurely in West Virginia due to COVID-19 — in the middle of the girls state tournament and the boys regionals — teams are back hooping it up for a season full of changes. One of the biggest changes, of course, is that there will be four classes of competition for girls and boys this season, owing to the two-year trial run implemented by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
Girls teams across the state can open on Wednesday, with boys playing their first games on Friday. The first scheduled Kanawha Valley game comes at 6 p.m. Thursday when Sissonville’s girls visit Buffalo.
The regular season has already been delayed twice for a total of three months by COVID and then, in another cruel twist, preseason workouts and practices were missed due to bouts of snow, ice and flooding, pushing some games back a little more or calling them off altogether. So the season, which already resembles a sprint with teams trying to jam as many as 18 games into six weeks, might be shortened even more for some teams.
Charleston Catholic boys coach Hunter Moles, like some coaches, opted to not aim for 18 games on his revised schedule, and settled on 15. A check of schedules on the SSAC site showed that several schools plan to play only 13-15 games.
“We think we got a decent schedule together for the 15 games we do have,’’ Moles said. “We lost a couple good programs from the first schedule we did have. We’re looking forward to playing it. We think it could be interesting, it could be fun and it’s something new to play. We’re looking forward to it.’’
The Irish certainly start off with a bang. In perhaps the Kanawha Valley’s biggest first-week encounter, Catholic welcomes a visit from Northern Panhandle rival Wheeling Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
That game reflects some of the change taking place: Class A boys combatants for several decades, the Maroon Knights and Irish are now competing in Class AAA and AA, respectively, instead of the same division. They met in the Class A title game five times between 2005-14. Central comes into the contest ranked No. 2 in the AAA preseason poll, while Catholic is tied for second in the AA voting.
Schedules, in fact, have been in flux for months as the prep season kept getting pushed back, and recent weather woes only added to the confusion. George Washington’s girls, voted No. 1 in the preseason AAAA poll, had their first two games postponed, both of them against other top-five teams — Woodrow Wilson and Morgantown. On Monday, the Patriots added a Saturday game at Rowan County, Kentucky, which now serves as their opener.
GW girls coach Jamie LaMaster thinks all the impediments will be washed away once the games begin.
“At the end of the day,’’ LaMaster said, “when the kids get the chance to step on the court, win or lose at the end of the game, it will be a win for all the kids — I don’t care what the scoreboard says. It’s been tough times. If it wasn’t COVID, now it’s mother nature. We’ll get through all this.’’
Several on-court changes also stand out. For one thing, that staple of basketball, the jump ball to start the game, has been outlawed, at least for this season. Games will begin with the visiting team having possession out of bounds. Some other nuances include:
n All game sites have limitations on spectators, with the size of the facility determining how many get in and just who gets in — parents and household members of the home team only, or more.
n The SSAC recommends that spectators sit in the fourth row or above to keep their distance from the playing floor.
n Masks are required for coaches, personnel at the scorer’s table and even cheerleaders.
n No handshakes between players and coaches are allowed before, during or after games.
At some game sites, like Charleston Catholic’s Athletic Facility, spectators will have their temperatures checked at the door.
All of those variables, added to the intermittent and limited preparation time for most teams in the last three weeks, could serve to level the playing field once games begin.
“I think the teams that improve the most from Day 1 are the ones who are going to Charleston [for the state tournament],’’ said Hurricane boys coach Lance Sutherland.
Many coaches have said they will abide by whatever regulations the SSAC and state health officials put forth, as long as they can get in their games. It’s been a long time since last March 12, the day the coronavirus shut down high school basketball in West Virginia.
Poca’s Allen Osborne, coach of the No. 1 team in boys AA, want his players to remain wary of the situation, since the past 12 months have proven there a few guarantees during a pandemic.
“We’ve got a big opponent — COVID,’’ Osborne said. “We can’t see them, and we don’t know where they are. We just hope to get to play and we’re willing to do whatever we need to — wash our hands, stay apart. It’s a challenging year, but we’re excited to get the chance to play. It’s great to be back in the gym again.’’
The Dots open Friday at Chapmanville.
The Par Mar Stores Classic at George Washington, a two-day boys event, runs Friday and Saturday. In Friday’s openers, Capital meets Riverside at 6 p.m., and GW hosts Winfield at 8.