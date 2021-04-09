Avery Lee dropped in 25 points and Beau Heller 22 Friday evening as host Wheeling Park earned a 61-51 boys basketball victory against Hurricane.
The Patriots (8-4), ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA, led at halftime 28-15 but had to hold off the Redskins (5-9). Park was 10 of 12 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and shot 25 free throws overall to Hurricane's 12.
JT James led Hurricane with 11 points and Nas'Jaih Jones and Jaxon Nicely each added nine.
Herbert Hoover 83, Sherman 41: Devin Hatfield and Eli Robertson each pumped in 18 points as host Herbert Hoover took down the Tide.
Trey Chapman tacked on 10 points for the Huskies (10-2). AJ Skeens led Sherman (5-5) with 11 points.
Parkersburg South 61, Parkersburg 53: Jake Hogsett tallied 30 points to power the Patriots past visiting Parkersburg.
Cyrus Traugh tacked on 13 points for South (8-4). Carson Dennis led the Big Reds (4-6) with 17 points.
Tug Valley 78, Westside 68: Caleb May poured in 36 points to help host Tug Valley down the Renegades (8-5). Also for the Panthers (10-2), Ethan Colegrove had 14 points and Ian Reed 12.
Westside received 27 points from Ethan Blackburn and 15 from Evan Colucci.
Lincoln County 47, Mingo Central 41: Jackson Sanders scored 16 points and John Blankenship added 10 points and five blocked shots as the Panthers improved to 9-6.
Girls
Webster County 49, Elkins 36: Sydney Baird exploded for 30 points as Webster County won at home to move to 11-2.
The Highlanders led 24-19 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 15-4 in the third quarter to pull away. Grace Corley scored 13 points to lead Elkins.