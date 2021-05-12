Senior guard Baylee Goins and coach Pat Jones, who helped lead Nitro to the girls Class AAA state championship, have been selected as the Cardinal Conference girls player and coach of the year.
The team is selected by the league’s coaches.
Nitro went 18-1 this season, winning its last 15 games and downing top-seeded Fairmont Senior 51-45 in the state finals. The Wildcats were able to do that despite the fact Goins left the game midway through the second quarter with a serious knee injury.
Goins averaged 20.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 3.3 steals as a senior. She was joined on the all-conference first team by Wildcats teammate Brooklyn Bowen.
The other first-team choices included Hollee Blair (Chapmanville), Meghan Taylor (Winfield), Taylor Ray (Herbert Hoover), Sydney Farmer (Sissonville), Alana Eaves and Jasmine Tabor (Wayne) and Peyton Ilderton and Jill Tothe (Logan).
The All-Cardinal Conference boys team was headed up by Poca junior guard Isaac McKneely and Nitro’s Austin Lowe as the player and coach of the year, respectively.
McKneely averaged 21.8 points this season and helped the Dots reach the Class AA title game, where they fell to Williamstown 50-47. McKneely also turned in 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game and sank 62 3-point field goals.
Lowe turned the Wildcats from a record of 5-18 last season to 16-4 this season and earned the program’s first state tournament berth since 1999. Nitro was shaded 40-39 by eventual Class AAA runner-up Wheeling Central on a last-second shot in the state quarterfinals.
The rest of the All-Cardinal first-team boys picks included Brody Dalton (Chapmanville), Blake Morris (Winfield), Devin Hatfield (Herbert Hoover), Kolton Painter and Joseph Udoh (Nitro), Cavin White (Scott) and the Logan tandem of Jarron Glick and Garrett Williamson.