Mason Pinkett scored 10 of his 23 points in the third quarter Saturday afternoon as visiting George Washington held off Capital 67-48 in boys basketball.
GW (8-1), which led by 13 points at halftime, saw the Cougars creep within six points in the second half. Alex Yoakum had 10 of his 15 points in the third period for the Patriots.
Ben Nicol dropped in five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for GW, which came into the game ranked No. 3 in Class AAAA.
For Capital (6-4), Elijah Poore and Anthony Hersh each tallied 14 points. Poore caught fire in the third quarter with 12 of his points after going scoreless in the first half.
Poca 81, Scott 67: Ethan Payne and Isaac McKneely each delivered 25 points as the host Dots earned a Cardinal Conference win. Payne also grabbed 10 rebounds for Poca (9-3) and Jackson Toney scored 16 points and McKneely handed out six assists.
For the Skyhawks (4-8), Braxton Dolin had 17 points, Reece Carden 15, Cavin White 13 and Jaren Gaiter 12.
Buffalo 69, Van 35: Nick Roy tallied 16 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as the host Bison improved to 6-6. Noah Thompson added 11 points for Buffalo, Alec Hanshaw 11, Jackson England 10 and David Whittington 10.
For the Bulldogs (0-8), Shawn Booth scored 15 points and Kalen Booth 12.
Ripley 62, Parkersburg Catholic 41: Cade Goode and Brady Anderson each scored a dozen points as the homestanding Vikings evened their record at 6-6. Luke Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds for Ripley.
For the Crusaders, Xavier Collie tallied 19 points.
Cabell Midland 78, St. Albans 62: Palmer Riggio and Chandler Schmidt both scored 21 points to lead the Knights to the road win.
Dominic Schmidt and K.K. Siebert scored 11 points each for Midland (8-3). Peyton Brown and Jaimelle Claytor both had 12 points for St. Albans (1-6).
South Charleston 62, Spring Valley 57: Wayne Harris scored 18 points and the Black Eagles grabbed 17 offensive rebounds in the road win.
D.J. Johnson added 16 points for SC (9-4) and Christian Goebel and Caden Faucett both scored 11 points. Corbin Page scored 18 points for Spring Valley and Ben Turner contributed 13 points.
Roane County 57, Ravenswood 47: The Raiders outscored the Red Devils 15-5 in the extra session to pull out the hard fought overtime home victory.
Brayden Miller poured in 24 points for Roane County (6-8) and Blake Murray added 12 points. Logan Alfred paced Ravenswood (8-5) with 16 points and Beau Bennett chipped in 10 points.
GirlsNitro 54, Ripley 50: Baylee Goins tossed in 30 points and made all four of her free throws in the final minute as the visiting Wildcats held off the Vikings (7-7) in a back-and-forth game. Taylor Maddox added 11 points for Nitro (12-1), which led 31-25 at halftime.
For Ripley, Sophia Nichols led the way with 21 points, Erin Ryan had 10 and McKennan Hall turned in a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds).
Tolsia 64, Wayne 60: Selena Browning and Autumn Block had 17 points apiece and both made key free throws in the fourth quarter as the host Rebels (3-5) rallied from a 13-point first-quarter deficit to win. Kerigan Salmons added 16 points and Julie Boone 12 rebounds for Tolsia. For the Pioneers (11-2), Alanna Eves scored 26 points and Jasmine Tabor 12.
Linsly 58, Parkersburg South 48: Nevaeh Cook scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Cadets over the Patriots on the road. Linsly (8-0) had one other player in double figures, as Molly Heron scored 10 points.
For Parkersburg South (5-5), two players scored in double figures as Rylee Harner and Skylar Bosley scored 15 points each.
Sissonville 43, Poca 35: Zoey McCutcheon had 15 points and Haley Jarrett 10 as the Indians picked up a home win to improve to 5-6.
For the Dots, Alexis Kowalkoski scored 11 points, Madison Nehme 10 and Devin Ord 10.
Herbert Hoover 50, Nicholas County 31: Taylor Ray and Regan Geary both tallied 12 points to lead the Huskies to the home win.
Caroline Woody added 11 points for Hoover, which outscored the Grizzlies 18-4 in the second quarter. Ruthlie Lott was the lone double-figure scorer with 10 points for Nicholas County.
South Charleston 57, Spring Valley 45: The Black Eagles trailed by nine after the first quarter but outscored the Timberwolves by 21 the rest of the way to earn the road win.
Maliha Witten fired in 20 points for SC and Genevieve Potter added 11 points. For Spring Valley, Sydney Meredith scored 17 points and Caroline Asbury had a double-double (11 points, 16 rebounds).
Friday’s boys gamesPoca 68, Nitro 40: Junior guard Isaac McKneely poured in a career-high 41 points, including nine 3-pointers, as Poca earned a measure of revenge at Nitro.
McKneely didn’t miss a shot in the first half and scored 21 of his team’s 23 points in the second quarter as the Dots gained a 44-18 halftime advantage. He went 9 of 11 on 3-pointers in the game. His previous high of 40 points came last season against Winfield.
The Dots (8-3) lost earlier this season to the Wildcats 63-51. Poca came into the game tied for second in the Class AA state poll, while Nitro was fourth in Class AAA.
Kolton Painter scored all 12 of his points in the second half to lead Nitro. The Wildcats were 4 of 30 on 3-pointers.
Winfield 51, Logan 45: Thomas Morris and Ethan Kincaid each scored 10 points as Winfield (8-5) picked up a home win.
Trailing 36-35 after the third quarter, Winfield outscored the Wildcats 16-9 in the final period to seal the victory.
Scottie Browning led Logan (8-4) with 15 points, while Garrett Williamson tacked on 12 and Jarron Glick 10. The Wildcats are ranked No. 6 in AAA.
Hurricane 51, Point Pleasant 50: Dillon Tingler scored 17 points and Elijah Crompton added 10 as the visiting Redskins (5-8) won their third straight game by holding on after taking a 15-point halftime lead.
The Black Knights (5-8) were led by 17 points each from Kyelar Morrow and Hunter Bush and 15 points from Eric Chapman.
Herbert Hoover 84, Richwood 63: Eli Robertson pumped in a game-high 28 points as Herbert Hoover won at home.
Devon Hatfield had 14 points and 10 assists for the Huskies (8-1), while Trevor Rager and Jack Copenhaver each chipped in 12 points.
Braden Spencer led the Lumberjacks (3-6) with 21 points, while Caleb Jantuah (13 points) and Camden Lawrence (10) also scored in double figures.
Tug Valley 97, Sherman 52: Ethan Colegrove’s 22 points led the way as the visiting Panthers improved to 7-2. Caleb May added 16 points, Easton Davis 14 and Joby Sorrell 10 for Tug.
The Tide (4-3) received 10 points apiece from A.J. Skeens and Dalton Rollo.
Friday’s girls gamesSissonville 52, Chapmanville 46: Sydney Farmer scored 13 points and Madison McCutcheon 12 as the Indians (4-6) rallied from a 20-15 halftime deficit to pick up the win.
For the Tigers, Hollee Blair had 32 of her team’s 46 points.
River View 63, Tolsia 62: Trista Lester scored 16 points and Jenna Atwell added 10 as River View (12-2) edged the visiting Rebels.
Chloe Mitchem tossed in 10 points for the Raiders. For Tolsia (2-5), Selena Browning (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Julie Boone (15 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double-double and Kylea Pollinger scored 10 points.