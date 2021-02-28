Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.