Jamie LaMaster had mixed feelings Sunday evening when he learned that his George Washington girls basketball team was voted No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason poll for Class AAAA schools.
GW wound up leading a strong group of contenders in the new AAAA classification, as Wheeling Park, Huntington, Woodrow Wilson and Morgantown rounded out the top five.
“It’s two-sided,’’ LaMaster said. “Selfishly, I’ve never been No. 1 in 17 years at George Washington, so I appreciate that. But at the same time, I’ve been around long enough as a coach to know that’s a big target, and there’s also some other teams that could be up there as well.
“It actually shocked me. While we appreciate that love, we know a lot of teams could be in that same spot.’’
One of several returnees for GW is senior guard Kalissa Lacy, who was selected as the top girls player in the state last season by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
There are four classes of competition this season in both boys and girls basketball as West Virginia starts the first of a two-year pilot program to crown four state champions. The AAA-AA-A format had been in use since 1959.
One other Kanawha Valley team was accorded a preseason No. 1 position, that being Poca in boys AA. The Dots beat out the combination of Bluefield, Charleston Catholic and Williamstown, who all tied for second place in the poll done by a panel of 10 voters from state newspapers.
“That’s exciting news; glad to hear it,’’ said Poca coach Allen Osborne. “I hope they’re right. People must think we’re pretty good.
“That’s pressure, but you’ve got to earn that pressure. Those are high expectations, and we’re excited about those and hope we can fulfill that. I know there are lots of solid teams out there this year.’’
Poca is led by junior guard Isaac McKneely, a first-team All-State and All-Kanawha Valley player last season who recently committed to Virginia.
The other No. 1 teams in the preseason polls were Martinsburg (4A boys), Robert C. Byrd (3A boys), Greater Beckley Christian (1A boys), Fairmont Senior (3A girls), Wyoming East (2A girls) and Gilmer County (1A girls).
In boys AAAA, Cabell Midland and GW were listed right behind Martinsburg, which received five of the 10 first-place votes.
Cabell Midland brings back four starters from last season, including Class AAA first-team All-State pick Chandler Schmidt, a junior guard. George Washington relies on senior guards Mason Pinkett (another All-Stater) and Alex Yoakum. Both Midland and GW qualified for the AAA state tournament last year, but it wasn’t played as COVID-19 shut down prep basketball in West Virginia on March 12 and the event was later canceled.
St. Albans, like Midland and GW a member of the Mountain State Athletic Conference and a state tournament qualifier, placed seventh in the boys AAAA voting.
In the revamped boys AAA, Wheeling Central was listed second to RCB, with Nitro and Shady Spring tied for third. Logan came in sixth, just behind Fairmont Senior.
In boys AA, Charleston Catholic, which competed in Class A last season, returns a pair of All-State players in Aiden Satterfield and Zion Suddeth.
In boys Class A, Pendleton County placed second to GBC after posting an unbeaten regular season last winter. Greenbrier West was third and Man fourth.
South Charleston’s girls picked up the No. 9 spot in the AAAA voting.
Nitro, which came in third in girls AAA behind Fairmont and North Marion, returns a lot of talent, including the state’s leading scorer last season in Baylee Goins, who averaged 26 points per game and was also one of the top finishers in the state player of the year voting. Wayne was fourth in the AAA poll, Winfield seventh and Logan ninth.
In girls AA voting, Charleston Catholic had the fifth-most points, coming in behind Wyoming East, Parkersburg Catholic, Summers County and Frankfort.
Gilmer County got eight of the 10 first-place votes in girls A to finish far ahead of Tucker County, Calhoun County, Tug Valley and Pocahontas County.