The West Virginia-Kentucky Border Battle, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday at George Washington High School, pitted girls basketball teams from West Virginia and Kentucky against each other.
West Virginia's teams held their own in the three games on Wednesday as George Washington defeated Belfry 50-41, Capital went down to the wire with a 66-65 loss to a talented Boyd County team and Woodrow Wilson fell to Russell 56-44 in a rather non-competitive game.
One Kanawha Valley coach says West Virginia's teams have the ability to perform better in out-of-state play but are put at a disadvantage due to the state's Secondary School Activities Commission regulations.
Jamie LaMaster, George Washington's girls coach of 28 years, thinks the Mountain State is behind the curve in myriad ways -- from of how the season is scheduled to offseason allowances, to player eligibility -- compared to surrounding states.
Kentucky's system offers a comparison point. Firstly, basketball teams in Kentucky started official practice on Oct. 15 and started games the last week of November. In West Virginia, practices started on Nov. 8 and games started in late November and early December. Kentucky teams get a month more practice time.
LaMaster, who is known for scheduling games against Kentucky teams, said his team is put at a disadvantage when it comes time to play because Kentucky teams have had a month more to practice.
"They start before us," LaMaster said. "They're ahead of us. [Kentucky] kids do much more in the summer. They're ahead of us. Everything they do is ahead of us. When's the last time other than a few extra flex days have we really done anything to try to keep up with surrounding states?"
Section 7.2 of the WVSSAC Rules and Regulations Handbook says "School-organized out-of-season practice or related activities shall be permitted with principal approval during three consecutive weeks established by each county board of education or by the governing body of a private/parochial school. These three consecutive weeks may begin on or after Monday of Week 49 and must conclude by Friday of Week 4 of the NFHS Standardized Calendar."
LaMaster also referred to flex days. Section 7.2.a of the handbook says, "With principal approval, each sport program may use twelve 'flex-days' from Monday of Week 49 through Friday if Week 48 of the next academic year. A flex-day is a day, outside the regular season and outside the three week practice window, when a coach may have sport-specific contact with student athletes. Flex-days shall not be used during the first week of each high or middle school sport season. Use of any part if a day for an activity will count as a full day of activity."
Essentially, high school athletic teams in West Virginia are only permitted to meet for three weeks during the offseason, give or take 12 flex days.
LaMaster asserts that's simply not enough time to meet with student-athletes out of season, and other states like Kentucky get more time. He said he usually uses his three-week period during July when most people are on vacation, and the three-week period and flex days are non-mandatory.
"In my experience you have a different group of kids each week due to vacation, and now it directly conflicts with AAU travel season," LaMaster said.
"There are kids that now have to make a decision about school ball or travel ball, putting West Virginia further behind."
Kentucky doesn't use a flex day or three-week system during the offseason. It uses what's called a dead period. Section 3a of Bylaw 24 of the KHSAA Handbook says:
"SUMMER DEAD PERIOD: From June 25 to July 9 (inclusive) each year:
(1) Students may not receive coaching or training from school personnel (either salaried or non-salaried) in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity;
(2) School facilities, uniforms, nicknames, transportation or equipment, may not be used in any KHSAA-sanctioned sport or sport-activity."
Section 2b of the bylaw, specifically referring to boys basketball, says "Students shall not participate in any organized team activity or organized or semi-organized team competition in boys’ basketball between the end of the dead period and July 31. During this period, students may participate in activities such as weight training, skill development, individual camps (with per team limits on participation) and accepted open gym/field activities where no inter-school competition is involved."
"West Virginia has a three-week live period," LaMaster said. "Kentucky has a two-week dead period. Other than that, [coaches] can work with [players] anytime they want. They can't play games and they can't scrimmage but skill work is allowed.
"I just feel like it comes down to the surrounding states having so much more freedom to allow coaches to work with kids. [In Kentucky], they got quality middle-school kids who come up and play in high school. You can play six years. Here you can't do that."
Kentucky is also allowed to play as many as 30 games while West Virginia is allowed 22, and seventh-grade student-athletes in Kentucky are allowed to play varsity.
"So a kid in Kentucky can play 180 regular-season games over a high school career as opposed to 88 in West Virginia," LaMaster said.
Boyd County (Kentucky) coach Pete Fraley has been around for a long time, as his Wednesday win over Capital marked his 500th with the program. He offered his thoughts on the difference in practice times.
"It helps us," Fraley said. "I have a lot of kids who play other sports so it's a little different there in that aspect. It does give us an advantage when we play teams early in the year.
"We played George Washington early in the year. I think it was Dec. 10. It was obvious when we played them that they hadn't had as much practice as we had. So that kind of puts them behind the 8 ball."
Though West Virginia and Kentucky teams don't frequently play each other, LaMaster wants to change that. The WV-KY Border Battle, which he organized, is a way of facilitating a relationship between the states.
LaMaster said the event was a success and he wants to continue to build it for years to come.
"It was an absolute success," LaMaster said. "I'm gonna build on it. I think the crowds were decent, we had good coverage from the media. I had multiple college coaches here. I had Division I coaches here."