Devin Hatfield poured in 29 points as Class AAA No. 10 Herbert Hoover held on for a 73-62 overtime win against Winfield in boys basketball Wednesday night in Winfield.
Eli Robertson (14 points), Trevor Rager (13) and Trey Chapman (11) also scored in double figures for the Huskies, who improve to 6-1 on the season.
For Winfield, which came back from a 34-30 halftime deficit to force the OT, Ethan Kincaid led the way with 15 points and Daven Wall tacked on 10. The Generals, who started the week at 5-2, drop to 5-4 and host Poca on Friday.
Man 85, Tug Valley 56: Austin Ball registered 25 points and 14 rebounds and Caleb Blevins notched 23 points as Class A No. 2 Man knocked off visiting top-ranked Tug Valley.
Peyton Adams pitched in 15 points and five assists for the unbeaten Hillbillies (4-0), who outscored Tug 25-10 in the second period.
Caleb May led the Panthers (5-1) with 17 points, while Justin Hall had 12 and Easton Davis 10.
Mingo Central 75, Lincoln County 70: Jarius Jackson poured in 33 points and Ethan Evans 19 as the visiting Miners (2-5) earned an overtime victory against the No. 7 team in Class AAA.
For the Panthers (6-2), Jayse Tully had 20 points, Jackson Sanders 17, Will Carpenter 15 and Isaiah Koontz 10. Lincoln County led 25-22 at halftime but was 3 of 12 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Girls
Tolsia 60, River View 47: Julie Boone and Kerigan Salmons each fired in 14 points as the Rebels handed visiting River View its first loss of the season.
Autumn Block tallied 10 points for Tolsia (2-3). Haylie Payne paced the Raiders (7-1) with 15 points and Ali Morgan scored 13.