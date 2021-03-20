Devin Hatfield scored 19 points Saturday afternoon as Herbert Hoover improved to 5-1 with a 60-51 boys basketball victory at Westside.
Also for the Huskies, Trey Chapman had 14 points and Eli Robertson 13. Hoover led 36-27 at halftime. For the Renegades (3-2), Ethan Blackburn tallied 11 points.
Capital 75, Scott 73: Anthony Hersh led four double-figure scorers with 17 points as the Cougars held on against visiting Scott.
Also for the Cougars (5-2), Elijah Poore had 14 points, Garrett Stuck 12 and Kcion Welch 12. For the Skyhawks (2-4), Cavin White tallied 23 points, Reece Carden 14, Landon Stone 13 and Jaren Gaiter 10.
Poca 78, Wayne 34: The Dots held the Pioneers scoreless in the first quarter and led by 27 en route to an easy home win.
Jackson Toney paced Poca (6-1) with 17 points and seven rebounds, Ethan Payne added 12 points, and Isaac McKneely and Toby Payne both had 11 points. Bryan Sansom led Wayne with 17 points.
Ripley 67, Riverside 57: Luke Johnson's double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) led the way as the host Vikings recovered from a 28-9 first-quarter deficit to win. Isaiah Casto added 13 points and Brady Anderson 10 for Ripley.
For the Warriors, Peyton Foreman poured in 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Josh Arthur tallied 12 points.
Buffalo 52, Roane County 45 (OT): The Raiders hit a 3 pointer with seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but the Bison prevailed on the road.
Alec Hanshaw scored 18 points to lead Buffalo (3-4) and Ian Thompson added 11 points. Brayden Miller was the lone double-figure scorer with 13 points for Roane County (3-5).
Parkersburg South 78, Preston 53: The Patriots allowed the first 10 points of the game but rolled from there, earning the going away home win.
Ashton Mooney paced Parkersburg South (2-3) with 18 points and Jake Hogsett added 15 points. J.J. Harris led Preston with 13 points.
Girls
St. Joseph 47, Capital 43: Amya Damon had 19 points and Julia Preservati 11 as the visiting Irish (6-1) held on to post a victory in a battle of state-ranked teams. St. Joe is tied for fifth in AAA, and the Cougars are ninth in AAAA.
For Capital (5-3), Kyra Brown and Natalyia Sayles each scored 11 points.
East Fairmont 68, Riverside 39: Kierra Bartholow netted 22 points as the visiting Bees improved to 2-1. Kenly Rogers added 13 points and Somer Stover 12 for East Fairmont.
The Warriors (3-6) received a double-double from Alanna McKenzie (13 points, 12 rebounds) and 11 points from Mallory Crowder.
Wayne 59, Point Pleasant 18: Alana Eves tossed in 23 points as the host Pioneers improved to 7-0.
Herbert Hoover 73, Liberty Raleigh 27: The Huskies led by 20 after one quarter and hit 12 3-pointers on their way to the road win.
Taylor Ray led Hoover (3-4) with 19 points, Regan Geary added 16 points, and Caroline Woody chipped in 13 points.
Kady Jarrell scored 15 points for Liberty Raleigh, including five 3-pointers.
Summers County 64, Mingo Central 39: The Bobcats outscored the Miners by 19 in the second half to pull away for the road win.
Gavin Pivont led Summers County (4-2) with 17 points and Taylor Isaac added 14 points. In losing its first game of the season, Jenna Wagoner scored a game-high 19 points for Mingo Central (5-1).