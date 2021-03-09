Devin Hatfield hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left Tuesday evening to lift Herbert Hoover to a 87-86 home victory over Scott, keeping the Huskies unbeaten.
Trey Chapman led the Huskies (3-0) with 23 points and 17 rebounds, followed by Eli Robertson and Devin Hatfield with 19 points each, and Trevor Rager (10 points).
Reece Carden paced Scott (0-2) with 20 points, with Cavin White and Braxton Dolin scoring 17 points each.
South Charleston 62, Riverside 30: The Black Eagles defense held the Warriors to single-digit scoring in three separate quarters in earning the road win.
D.J. Johnson scored a game-high 21 points for SC in its season opener and Wayne Harris added 10 points. Josh Arthur paced Riverside (0-3) with 11 points and Spencer Harvey was also in double figures with 10 points.
Nitro 63, Poca 51: Kolton Painter scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as Nitro posted a road win against the No. 1 team in Class AA. Joseph Udoh added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0), No. 4 in AAA, and Bryce Myers and Trevor Lowe each added 10 points.
For the Dots (1-1), Isaac McKneely tallied 21 points -- including the 1,000th of his career -- and Noah Rittinger had 18 points with nine rebounds. Nitro shot 54% from the floor and Poca 37%.
Cabell Midland 66, Capital 55: The Cougars were outscored by 11 in the second quarter, providing the difference in the home loss to the Knights.
Anthony Hersh was the lone double-figure scorer for Capital (2-1). Midland (1-0) received balanced scoring with KK Siebert leading the way with 13, followed by Chandler Schmidt (13 points), and Dominic Schmidt (11).
Buffalo 59, Calvary Baptist 53: The Bison were outscored by 10 points in the third quarter but eased past Calvary Baptist in the fourth quarter for the home win.
Alec Hanshaw paced Buffalo with 18 points and Ian Thompson chipped in 10 points. Stevie Hicks tallied 17 points for Calvary Baptist and Micah Daniels added 11 points.
Clay County 58, Roane County 33: The Panthers outscored the Raiders in every quarter in posting the comfortable home win.
Tanner Faulkner led Clay (2-1) with 16 points and Colten Pritt added 15 points. Wyatt Kinder was the lone double figure scorer for Roane (1-2).
Tug Valley 62, Mingo Central 59: Caleb May scored 23 points with seven assists and Easton Davis tallied 14 points as the Panthers (2-0), ranked No. 4 in Class A, earned another win.
The Miners received 12 points from Justin May. They were 12 of 24 on 3-pointers.
Ravenswood 75, Wahama 47: Matthew Carte had 22 points and seven assists as the visiting Red Devils picked up the win. Also for Ravenswood (2-1), Shawn Banks and Drew Hunt each scored 10 points.
For the White Falcons (0-3), Josiah Lloyd had 20 points and Sawyer VanMeter 10.
Girls
George Washington 67, Hurricane 47: The Patriots outscored the Redskins 26-2 in the third quarter to pull away for the home win.
Kalissa Lacy tallied 29 points and 11 assists for GW (1-1), Macie Mallory added 11 points, Finley Lohan had 10 points, and Mary Lyle Smith grabbed 10 rebounds. Maggie Oduor led Hurricane with 23 points.
Nitro 57, Winfield 41: The Wildcats outscored the Generals by 12 in the second quarter en route to the road win.
Brooklyn Bowen led Nitro with 19 points, Baylee Goins added 17 points and Taylor Maddox chipped in 10 points. Meghan Taylor paced Winfield with 18 points and Kennedy Schilling contributed 11 points.
South Charleston 77, Riverside 33: Genevieve Potter poured in 27 points and Maliha Witten 23 as the visiting Black Eagles (1-1) earned the victory.
For the Warriors (2-1), Mallory Crowder had nine points.
Cabell Midland 60, Capital 45: The Knights trailed by four after the first quarter but rallied to earn the road win over the Cougars.
Jayda Allie led three double-figure scorers for Midland with 19 points, followed by Autumn Lewis (16 points), and Jazmyn Wheeler (13 points). Kyra Brown scored 14 points for Capital and Talayah Boxley had 10 points.