Avery Lucas and Kenley Kveton each fired in 14 points as No. 4 seed Lincoln County held on for a 61-48 win over fifth-seeded Scott Monday in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 girls basketball tournament in Hamlin.
The Panthers (11-4), who led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter, advance to take on top-seeded Logan on Wednesday. Gracie Ferrell led Scott (3-13) with 13 points.
Boys
Charleston Catholic 78, Roane County 36: Aiden Satterfield exploded for 30 points as Charleston Catholic cruised to a home win.
Jayallen Turner turned in 13 points -- including his first career dunk -- for the Irish (10-2), who outscored the Raiders 28-11 in the second quarter to pull away. Braden Miller led Roane (7-10) with 13 points.
Point Pleasant 83, Wayne 70: Hunter Bush buried four 3-pointers on his way to 33 points as Point Pleasant outlasted visiting Wayne.
Kyelar Morrow made five 3s and finished with 19 points and Trey Peck pitched in 10 points for Point. Brandon Dotson paced the Pioneers (3-9) with 18 points, while Bryan Sansom (13 points), Ryan Maynard (11) Zane Adkins (11) and Daniel Bryant (10) also scored in double figures.
Williamstown 55, Clay County 44: Sam Cremeans tossed in 21 points as Williamstown (12-1) held off Clay County to win the Little Kanawha Conference championship at the Waco Center in Glenville.
Grant Krajeski paced the Panthers (10-3) with 12 points.
St. Marys 64, Webster County 52: Grant Barnhart poured in 29 points as visiting St. Marys won in the consolation game of the Little Kanawha Conference championship.
Luke Webb added 13 points for the Blue Devils (12-3). Carter Williams led the Highlanders (7-5) with 21 points and Rye Gadd chipped in 15.