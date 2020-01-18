Basketball junkies will be flocking to West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center next month.
The 10th edition of the Little General Shootout at the Big House, which has grown to encompass three days and 26 boys and girls games, takes place Feb. 10-12 on State’s campus in Institute. It’s considered perhaps the largest three-day regular-season basketball event in West Virginia.
A total of 19 state-ranked teams are set to compete — 11 boys and eight girls — including five games pitting ranked teams against one another, four of those coming on the final day. Admission is $8 per person for a full day of basketball — as many as nine games the first two days — but no pass-outs are permitted.
The highest-ranked team to appear comes in Class A boys, as No. 1 Williamstown takes on No. 6 Greenbrier West at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Charleston Catholic, at No. 2 in Class A boys, squares off with Richwood at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. The Irish boys also tackle Class AAA No. 8 South Charleston in the last game of the hoopsfest, set for 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The other matchups of ranked teams begin on Tuesday, Feb. 11, when AAA girls No. 8 George Washington meets AA No. 2 Winfield at 8:45 p.m. The other two such games are both on Wednesday, Feb. 12 — Class A girls, No. 7 Tug Valley against No. 9 Williamstown at 10 a.m., and Class A boys, No. 4 Parkersburg Catholic versus No. 5 Greater Beckley Christian at 2:30 p.m.
Another game of keen interest finds Huntington, the No. 6 team in girls Class AAA and an annual contender in that class, taking on Wyoming East at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. East has played in the last two Class AA title games and won the state championship in 2016.
Two defending state champions will be on hand — Parkersburg (AAA girls) and Webster County (A boys).
The event will operate under a tight schedule, with teams first warming up at halftime of the preceding game, then getting 10 more minutes before their own tipoff.