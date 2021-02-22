High school basketball coaches haven’t had to worry about load management too often in past seasons, but just might have to keep an eye on it this year, with compacted schedules courtesy of COVID-19.
With girls teams trying to cram in as many as 18 games in a little less than six weeks and boys teams 18 games in a bit more than six weeks, prep coaches in West Virginia have to be concerned with the potential wear and tear on their athletes, who by and large haven’t had any organized supervision in three months.
In the NBA, load management could mean sitting down a few starters for a couple of quarters, or an entire game when teams play on back-to-back days or as many as three games in four days. In prep circles, maybe it means removing a player or two in the third quarter instead of the fourth when the game is apparently in hand.
Nitro girls coach Pat Jones can see the argument from either side. Yes, his players are keyed up and willing to go big minutes every game once the season starts (for them on March 4). But Jones realizes that he must temper their enthusiasm because he begins the season with just 12 players and no junior varsity squad to fall back on.
“I don’t want to be that coach that’s beating a team and feel like you have to rest your entire starting lineup the entire second half,’’ Jones said. “I don’t want to stack the points, but they want the opportunity to get out and play just like everybody else does. But they have to understand that we, as coaches, want you to be rested for tomorrow’s game because some games are back to back.
“I need healthy legs, and I don’t want to wear them out. So at what point do I decide to rest them? Give them this quarter off, or give them the second half off? It’s not a normal season when you play so many times in a week.’’
Charleston Catholic boys coach Hunter Moles also realizes that the glut of games and practices in a short period of time could be taxing for players who haven’t competed for close to a year.
“There is a fine line,’’ Moles said. “And I’ve said this a billion times: You can lose every regular-season game in the state of West Virginia and still win a state championship. At the end of the day, we’ve already decided as a program that we’re not going to play four, five times a week.
“I know we can play 18 [games], but I don’t think we should play 18. So we’ve got 15 games on our schedule, and we’ll go from there. We’re not going to push it just to get games in.’’
Some teams are pushing to get in as many games as they can. Sissonville’s girls schedule lists games three days in a row and four games in five days in a stretch from March 30-April 3. Many teams are setting up games on consecutive days.
Hurricane boys coach Lance Sutherland and his team sat idle from Monday through Thursday last week as the ice storm that hit Putnam County prevented the Redskins from opening preseason practice. Thus, the Skins face the prospect of having to practice 14 straight days (including Sundays) to be able to keep their scheduled March 5 opener at St. Albans. In West Virginia, athletes must participate in 14 practices to be eligible to play games.
Sutherland knows that situation can take a physical toll, even on young bodies, so he’s willing to stretch his roster.
“I think you’ll want to have better rotations,’’ Sutherland said. “If you normally play seven, eight, nine guys, this year you might have to go to 10, 11, 12, even 14 at times, I think. You play and sit, play and sit to keep going.’’
Another facet to load management is the fact that winter sports and spring sports will run concurrently when spring sports practices begin on March 15, increasing workout time for dual-sport athletes.
“You can’t risk injury,’’ Jones said. “We’re already [considering] softball season, because our Lena Elkins is a star softball pitcher. And the Ward twins [Danielle and Patricia] run track, so we may lose them for meets on Fridays and Saturdays. That’s a lot to take in this year, especially when we were supposed to have 15 or 16 [players].’’
George Washington girls coach Jamie LaMaster said he will consider load management this season, especially since the Patriots have a lot of athletes participating in multiple sports, like Kalissa Lacy (basketball, swimming, softball).
“Sure, I think you do,’’ LaMaster said. “You’ve got to manage your kids when you’re at George Washington, because you share a lot of kids in various sports and things.
“I have to give credit to our athletic director, Tim Flatley. He called a meeting for winter and spring sports coaches and we talked about [sharing athletes]. If I had a kid in basketball practice and then they go to track practice, do they have to run so much because in basketball you’re running a lot anyway. We’re trying to manage the athletes and it comes down to the coaches and athletic directors within the school. I think we’re in a pretty good place right now. The coaches have a good understanding and get along well and share their athletes.’’