Logan used 21 points from Scott Browning and a strong fourth quarter Wednesday evening to put away host Lincoln County 81-55 in boys basketball.
Aiden Slack netted 19 points and Mitchell Hainer had 10 for the Wildcats (8-3), who outscored Lincoln County 27-12 in the final period. Logan is ranked sixth in Class AAA.
Cam Blevins paced the Panthers with 15 points and Scooter Phillips chipped in 14.
Nitro 45, Winfield 43: Joseph Udoh's double-double (16 points, 16 rebounds) paced the visiting Wildcats to victory in a defensive struggle. Kolton Painter added 10 points and eight rebounds for Nitro (8-2), the No. 4 team in Class AAA.
The Generals (7-5) trailed by 10 points early in the third quarter, but got within a point on a Blake Morris 3 with 4.5 seconds left. Painter's two free throws put Nitro up 45-42 before Morris made the first of a two-shot foul for the Generals with 2.1 seconds left and intentionally missed the second. It was rebounded by teammate Joey Gress, whose follow at the buzzer was off the mark.
Morris led Winfield with 13 points and Ethan Kincaid added eight points and six rebounds.
Sherman 81, Van 49: Alex Kirk drilled seven 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points as Sherman cruised to a home win.
Dalton Rollo registered 11 points and eight assists and Cameron Caldwell tacked on 10 points for the Tide (4-2), which made 13 3s as a team.
Brady Green led the Bulldogs (0-6) with 16 points, while Shaun Booth added 11 points and Kalen Booth 10.
Poca at Charleston Catholic postponed: The Class AA matchup between Poca and Charleston Catholic was rained out Tuesday due to a hole in the roof of the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility. A makeup date has not been announced.
The Irish (6-2) and the Dots (6-3) were tied for No. 2 in the latest Class AA poll Monday.
Girls
Logan 76, Poca 30: Jill Tothe tallied 18 points to lead Logan past visiting Poca.
Peyton Ilderton scored 17 points for the Wildcats (7-2), who are ranked No. 6 in AAA, while Raegan Quick added 12 points and Abbie Myers 10. Devin Ord led the Dots (1-9) with 14 points.
Williamstown 60, Webster County 45: Nicole Reynolds pumped in 15 points and Lakyn Joy and Kayla Wiseman each added 12 as Williamstown won at home.
Sydney Baird led the Highlanders with 24 points and Hannah Cutlip tacked on 12.
Tuesday's girls game
Sissonville 57, Shady Spring 54: Haley Jarrett scored 13 points as Sissonville held on for a road win.
Sydney Farmer added 10 points for the Indians (3-5). Kierra Richmond registered a game-high 29 points to pace the Tigers (0-8), and Brooklyn Gibson chipped in 11 points.