Due to both COVID-19 and recent flooding in the Kanawha Valley area, the Mountain State Athletic Conference has been forced to make sweeping changes to its Night of Champions format next month.
The league’s four regular-season-ending showcase basketball games — championships and consolations for boys and girls — have all been moved to South Charleston High School on Saturday, April 10, following extensive flood damage to the SC Community Center during the first week in March.
The MSAC’s annual skills competitions, which were scheduled for the Community Center on Friday, April 9, weren’t as fortunate. The event, which features 3-point shootouts and a slam-dunk competition, has been canceled because of COVID concerns, according to MSAC Commissioner Jim Hamric.
Start times have also been altered for the four Night of Champions games on April 10 — the girls consolation game is set for 11 a.m., followed by the boys consolation at 1:30 p.m., the girls championship game at 4 and the boys title game at 7:30. The league’s academic awards and retirees ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The SC High School gym will be cleared, cleaned and sanitized between games, requiring a separate admission charge for each contest, which differs from past years. Hamric said admission prices have yet to be determined, and a decision is upcoming on whether spectators will be limited to parents and family members or if some portion of the general public will be permitted to attend.
Place-winner games involving boys and girls teams that finish from fifth to 10th in the league standings are also expected to be played. They were originally scheduled for campus sites on Thursday, April 8.
The MSAC has been hit with a recent spate of postponed games — five girls and two boys games just this week. Included in the games called off are: boys, Riverside at St. Albans, St. Albans at Capital; and girls, Riverside at St. Albans, Capital at Spring Valley, St. Albans at Capital, Spring Valley at George Washington and Huntington at Riverside. No makeup dates have been set.