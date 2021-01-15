The Mountain State Athletic Conference has set up a basketball schedule of league games for its 10 member schools, with each game being part of girls/boys doubleheaders starting March 9.
The league will play doubleheaders on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 9 to April 1, with girls playing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and boys at 7, and the boys playing at 5:30 on Thursdays and the girls at 7.
The league schedule ends on Saturday, April 3 with start times for that day to be determined.
Teams are expected to be limited to a maximum of 18 regular-season games this season due to COVID-19, so designated MSAC games will make up half a team’s schedule.