Nitro passed a big test Wednesday night in girls basketball, winning at Logan in a matchup of top-five Class AAA teams.
Brooklyn Bowen had 12 points and Patricia Ward 10 as the visiting Wildcats held on for a 44-43 victory at Willie Akers Arena, giving No. 5 Logan its first loss of the season.
Nitro (5-1), ranked No. 4 in AAA, prevailed despite All-Stater Baylee Goins being held to six points, all coming in the first quarter. She fouled out with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter as Nitro led 42-37.
Peyton Ilderton netted 18 points to lead Logan (6-1). Nitro led 20-9 after one quarter and 30-23 at the half.
Since Logan and Nitro are in opposite sections in the same region of the new four-class setup, the two teams could meet again in the regional finals.
Logan is off to its best record since Tim Cunningham coached the 2004-05 squad to a 13-0 start en route to a 20-3 record. Nitro, whose lone loss came to Class AAAA Capital 57-53, remains unbeaten in the Cardinal Conference.
Huntington 73, Woodrow Wilson 38: Dionna Gray turned in 18 points and Imai Hickman added 15 points and 17 rebounds as Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington overcame an early deficit and blew past fifth-ranked Woodrow Wilson at the Shootout.
Kaiti Swann chipped in 14 points for the Highlanders (5-0), who trailed 14-10 in the first quarter before outscoring the Flying Eagles 39-11 in the second half.
Keanti Thompson led Woodrow (4-2) with 12 points.
Buffalo 56, Point Pleasant 39: Abby Darnley (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Chloe Hale (12 points, 11 rebounds) each posted a double double as Buffalo blew past visiting Point Pleasant.
The Bison (4-2) stormed out to a 26-11 lead at halftime. Tayah Fetty fired in 12 points to lead Point (1-3) and Kendall Conley added 10.
Tuesday’s girls gamesSouth Charleston 60, St. Albans 47: Maliha Witten scored 18 points to lead four double-figure scorers for the Black Eagles in the home win.
Other top scorers for SC included Genevieve Potter (13 points), Sidney Harris (11) and Mia Terry (10). Jayden Doub paced St. Albans with 21 points and Laynie Binion added 15 points.
Cross Lanes Christian 33, Hannan 25: Karis Shannon’s 13 points led the way for the winning Warriors (4-2). For the Wildcats (1-3), Bailey Coleman had 18 points.
Wednesday's boys games
Woodrow Wilson 63, Nitro 50: Ben Gilliam led the Flying Eagles with 19 points and 16 rebounds during a win at the Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State. Woodrow led by just one point entering the fourth quarter before pulling away against the No. 3 team in Class AAA.
Also for the Flying Eagles (2-3), Keynan Cook had 11 points and Maddex McMillen nine rebounds. Woodrow dominated on the boards by a 41-30 count.
Kolton Painter led previously unbeaten Nitro (4-1) with 17 points and was followed by Joseph Udoh with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Wildcats shot just 36% from the floor overall and were 5 of 26 on 3-pointers.
Winfield 64, Point Pleasant 56: Ethan Kincaid's 14 points led the way as Winfield came from behind in the second half to pick up a road win, its fourth straight victory. Also for the Generals (4-2), Seth Shilot and Joey Gress each had 11 points.
For the Black Knights (2-5), who played without second-leading scorer Kyelar Morrow, Hunter Bush scored 29 points, Luke Derenberger 11 and Eric Chapman 10.
South Charleston 67, Scott 59: D.J. Johnson turned in a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds the Black Eagles prevailed during the Shootout.
Also for SC (5-0), which made 10 3-point goals, Mondrell Dean scored 12 points and Wayne Harris 10. SC led in rebounds 37-28, including 15 offensive boards.
Cavin White scored 20 points to lead Scott (2-3), which trailed just 53-49 entering the final quarter and hit 11 3-pointers. Reece Carden added 13 points and Landon Stone 11.
Hurricane 56, Sissonville 50: Nas'jaih Jones scored 15 points to help Hurricane sneak past host Sissonville and snap a five-game losing skid.
The Redskins (2-5) jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter to hold off the Indians. Dylan Griffith poured in a game-high 28 points to pace Sissonville (0-6).
Tuesday’s boys games
South Charleston 62, St. Albans 54: The Black Eagles held the Red Dragons scoreless in the second overtime, surviving for the home win to remain unbeaten.
D.J. Johnson had 14 points and nine rebounds for SC (4-0) and Bryson Smith added 11 points. Jaimelle Claytor scored a game-high 24 points for St. Albans (1-3) and Drew Reed chipped in 11 points.
Capital 84, Hurricane 56: The Cougars trailed by one at halftime but outscored the Redskins by 29 in the second half to earn the road win.
Elijah Poore poured in a game-high 27 points for Capital and Anthony Hersh chipped in 15 points. Nas’jaih Jones tallied 20 points for Hurricane (1-5) and Dillon Tingler added 11 points.
Herbert Hoover 72, Wayne 39: The Huskies were only up five points at halftime but poured it on in the second half to pull away for the win in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State.
Eli Robertson scored a game-high 18 points for undefeated Hoover (4-0), Devin Hatfield added 13 points and Trey Chapman had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds). Bryan Sansom had 15 points to lead Wayne.
Cabell Midland 97, Riverside 41: Junior Chandler Schmidt scored 27 points, including the 1,000th of his high school career, as the host Knights improved to 3-1. Palmer Riggio added 21 points, K.K. Siebert 20 and Jaydyn Johnson 16 for Midland.
The Warriors (0-5) were led by 18 points from Tyler Perdue and 10 from Josh Arthur.
Logan 68, Chapmanville 42: Jarron Glick netted 22 points as the host Wildcats evened their record at 3-3. Scotty Browning added 11 points for Logan, which led 35-14 at halftime.
The Tigers (1-3) were led by 11 points from Isaiah Smith.
Clay County 80, Gilmer County 44: The Panthers outscored the Titans by at least seven points in every quarter in rolling to the home win.
Ethan Burkhamer led four double-figure scorers for Clay (4-1) and Tanner Faulkner added 15 points. Ian Hamrick and Josh Lipscomb had 10 points each for Gilmer.
Tug Valley 87, Tolsia 72: Caleb May donated 35 points and five assists as the visiting Panthers broke away in the second quarter and improved to 4-0. Also for Tug, ranked No. 2 in Class A, Easton Davis had 19 points and Ethan Colegrove a double-double (15 points, 15 rebounds).
For the No. 7 Rebels (2-1), Jessie Muncy scored 22 points, Robert Cantrell 17, Tyler Johnson 14, and Gavin Meadows 12.
Williamstown 56, Ravenswood 35: Sam Cremeans had 17 points and Xavier Caruthers 14 as Class AA No. 1 Williamstown (4-0) pulled away in the second half.
For the Red Devils (4-3), Matthew Carte scored 10 points. Ravenswood shot just 36%.