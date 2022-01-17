Poca remains a unanimous choice atop The Associated Press high school boys basketball Class AA poll, released Monday.
The Dots (8-1) received all 10 first-place votes to remain ahead of No. 2 St. Marys (10-0). Bluefield (6-2), Williamstown (8-3) and Williamstown (7-1) round out the top five, while Charleston Catholic (2-4) checks in at No. 9.
Morgantown (9-1) remains atop the AAAA boys poll, followed by Parkersburg South (7-1), which moved up two spots from last week. Jefferson (7-0) is third, followed by George Washington and South Charleston (both 5-2). Capital (2-2) joins the leaders at No. 10.
In Class AAA, Logan (8-1) remains No. 1, followed by Shady Spring (8-1), Fairmont Senior (8-0), Winfield (8-1) and Wheeling Central. Herbert Hoover (7-3) checks in at No. 8.
Greater Beckley Christian (8-1) remains No. 1 in Class A, followed by James Monroe (9-1), St. Joseph (7-3), Man (7-2) and Tug Valley (5-1).
Girls poll
Unbeaten Huntington (10-0) is the unanimous choice atop the Class AAAA girls poll, ahead of Morgantown (11-2) and Wheeling Park (11-1), who were tied for second. Cabell Midland (7-3) and Greenbrier East (8-0) round out the top five, with Capital (6-3) at No. 7 and George Washington (5-4) hanging in at No. 10.
In Class AAA, Fairmont Senior (12-0) remains No. 1, followed closely by North Marion (9-0) and Logan (10-1). Wayne and Nitro, both 8-2, round out the top five, with Winfield (4-6) checking in at No. 10.
Parkersburg Catholic (8-0) was the unanimous choice atop the Class AA vote, followed by Wyoming East (6-2), Petersburg (8-1), Frankfort (7-3) and St. Marys. Charleston Catholic (6-2) checks in at No. 6.
In Class A, Gilmer County (12-0) got all the first-place votes and was followed by Cameron (9-1), Tucker County (9-2), Tolsia (9-1) and Clay-Battelle (5-3) and St. Joseph (2-6), which are tied for fifth place.