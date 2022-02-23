Buffalo led by eight points at halftime and slowly pulled away for a 51-32 win over Poca to advance in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 girls basketball tournament Tuesday night in Buffalo.
Abby Darnley had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Chloe Hale added 16 points for No. 2 seed Buffalo. Brooke Campbell led No. 3 seed Poca with 13 points.
The Bison (14-6) advance to play at top seed Charleston Catholic at 7 p.m. Thursday for the sectional championship.
Logan 60, Scott 36: Halle Crouse scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack as the Wildcats advanced at home in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Also for No. 1 seed Logan, Natalie Blankenship added 13 points and seven steals and Peyton Ilderton tallied 11 points and eight rebounds. Haven Tomblin was in double figures with 14 points for No. 4 seed Scott.
Logan (20-2) will play in the sectional championship game at home on Friday. The Wildcats will play the winner of the Lincoln County-Wayne game played on Wednesday.
Webster County 83, Richwood 16: Sydney Baird poured in 29 points and the Highlanders defense stymied the Lumberjacks to advance in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament at Oak Hill.
Ava Durham added 18 points for No. 1 seed Webster County and Holly Perrine chipped in 10 points. Carlie Dillard scored a team-high six points for No. 4 seed Richwood, which trailed 48-2 at halftime.
The Highlanders (17-5) advance to the sectional championship game, where they will play No. 2 seed Greenbrier West at Oak Hill on Thursday.
Boys
Parkersburg South 68, George Washington 63: South trailed in the fourth quarter but made the plays late to earn the home win.
Ashton Mooney poured in 23 points for Parkersburg South (16-3), Jackson Smith added 14 points and Caleb Schaffer grabbed 12 rebounds. Brendan Hoffman fired in a game-high 26 points for GW (18-4).
Ravenswood 53, Ripley 50: Shawn Banks scored 14 points and Matthew Carte added 13 points for the Red Devils (18-3) in the road win.
Luke Johnson tallied a game-high 18 points for Ripley (9-11) and Caden Goode chipped in 12 points.
Greenbrier West 72, Midland Trail 61: Chase McClung scored 15 points and Elijah Perkins netted 14 to lead five double-figure scorers for the Cavaliers in the home win.
Others for Greenbrier West included Brayden McClung and Michael Kanode (13 point seach) and Dale Boone (10). Eli Campbell paced Midland Trail with 17 points and John Paul Morrison added 15.