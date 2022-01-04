Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Isaac McKneely led three double-figure scorers with 19 points and Poca clamped down on defense for a 60-34 road win at Buffalo in boys prep basketball Tuesday night.

Jackson Toney added 14 points and Kambel Meeks contributed 12 points for Poca (6-1). Caleb Nutter tallied a team-high 10 points for Buffalo (2-6).

Calvary BAPTIST 77, GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN 69: In a battle of boys basketball unbeatens, Calvary Baptist defeated Greater Beckley Christian in Beckley.

Stevie Hicks and Isaiah Bosley scored 23 points each for Calvary Baptist (10-0).

Kendrick Wilson tallied a game-high 31 points for Greater Beckley Christian (6-1) and Kaden Smallwood added 12.

Girls basketball

Elk Valley Christian 64, Calvary Baptist 19: Carlee Burdette poured in 27 points to lead EVC to the home win.

Kaylee Graham added 11 points for Elk Valley Christian (8-1) and Kaitlyn Swor chipped in 10.

Ava Smith scored a team-high seven points for Calvary Baptist.

