Prep basketball roundup: Poca boys defeat Buffalo Staff reports Jan 4, 2022 Isaac McKneely led three double-figure scorers with 19 points and Poca clamped down on defense for a 60-34 road win at Buffalo in boys prep basketball Tuesday night.Jackson Toney added 14 points and Kambel Meeks contributed 12 points for Poca (6-1). Caleb Nutter tallied a team-high 10 points for Buffalo (2-6).Calvary BAPTIST 77, GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN 69: In a battle of boys basketball unbeatens, Calvary Baptist defeated Greater Beckley Christian in Beckley.Stevie Hicks and Isaiah Bosley scored 23 points each for Calvary Baptist (10-0).Kendrick Wilson tallied a game-high 31 points for Greater Beckley Christian (6-1) and Kaden Smallwood added 12. Girls basketballElk Valley Christian 64, Calvary Baptist 19: Carlee Burdette poured in 27 points to lead EVC to the home win.Kaylee Graham added 11 points for Elk Valley Christian (8-1) and Kaitlyn Swor chipped in 10.Ava Smith scored a team-high seven points for Calvary Baptist.