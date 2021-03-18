Elijah Poore tossed in 23 points Thursday evening as host Capital earned a 63-56 boys basketball victory in overtime against Parkersburg.
Anthony Hersh added 16 points and Kcion Welch 11 for the Cougars (4-2).
The Big Reds fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Wednesday’s girls games
Nitro 44, Logan 43: Nitro passed a big test, winning at Logan in a matchup of top-five Class AAA teams.
Brooklyn Bowen had 12 points and Patricia Ward 10 as the visiting Wildcats held on for a 44-43 victory at Willie Akers Arena, giving No. 5 Logan its first loss of the season.
Nitro (5-1), ranked No. 4 in AAA, prevailed despite All-Stater Baylee Goins being held to six points, all coming in the first quarter. She fouled out with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter as Nitro led 42-37.
Peyton Ilderton netted 18 points to lead Logan (6-1). Nitro led 20-9 after one quarter and 30-23 at the half.
Since Logan and Nitro are in opposite sections in the same region of the new four-class setup, the two teams could meet again in the regional finals.
Logan is off to its best record since Tim Cunningham coached the 2004-05 squad to a 13-0 start en route to a 20-3 record. Nitro, whose lone loss came to Class AAAA Capital 57-53, remains unbeaten in the Cardinal Conference.
Huntington 73, Woodrow Wilson 38: Dionna Gray turned in 18 points and Imai Hickman added 15 points and 17 rebounds as Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington overcame an early deficit and blew past fifth-ranked Woodrow Wilson at the Shootout.
Kaiti Swann chipped in 14 points for the Highlanders (5-0), who trailed 14-10 in the first quarter before outscoring the Flying Eagles 39-11 in the second half.
Keanti Thompson led Woodrow (4-2) with 12 points.
St. Marys 76, Ravenswood 72: Kylie Wright led five double-figure scorers with 19 points and Josey Moore added 18 points for the Blue Devils in the road win.
Other double-figure scorers for St. Marys were Zoe Davis (13), Millie Kehrer (12), and Lara Fetty (10). Annie Hunt and Haleigh McGoskey scored 19 points each to lead Ravenswood
Wednesday’s boys games
Woodrow Wilson 63, Nitro 50: Ben Gilliam led the Flying Eagles with 19 points and 16 rebounds during a win at the Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State. Woodrow led by just one point entering the fourth quarter before pulling away against the No. 3 team in Class AAA.
Also for the Flying Eagles (2-3), Keynan Cook had 11 points and Maddex McMillen nine rebounds. Woodrow dominated on the boards by a 41-30 count.
Kolton Painter led previously unbeaten Nitro (4-1) with 17 points and was followed by Joseph Udoh with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Wildcats shot just 36% from the floor overall and were 5 of 26 on 3-pointers.
Winfield 64, Point Pleasant 56: Ethan Kincaid’s 14 points led the way as Winfield came from behind in the second half to pick up a road win, its fourth straight victory. Also for the Generals (4-2), Seth Shilot and Joey Gress each had 11 points.
For the Black Knights (2-5), who played without second-leading scorer Kyelar Morrow, Hunter Bush scored 29 points, Luke Derenberger 11 and Eric Chapman 10.
Hurricane 56, Sissonville 50: Nas’jaih Jones scored 15 points to help Hurricane sneak past host Sissonville and snap a five-game losing skid.
The Redskins (2-5) jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter to hold off the Indians. Dylan Griffith poured in a game-high 28 points to pace Sissonville (0-6).