Mya Toombs fired in 15 points to lead the Capital to a 63-29 win over Riverside in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 girls basketball tournament Wednesday night at Capital.
Natalyia Sayles added 14 points for the Cougars (13-10) and Kyra Brown pitched in 13 points.
Mallory Crowder scored 12 points to lead the Warriors, who finish the season at 4-19.
Capital hosts George Washington at 7 p.m. Friday for the sectional title.
Parkersburg 71, Hurricane 41: Trinity Balog notched 23 points as top-seeded Parkersburg dispatched visiting Hurricane in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal.
London Hood had 12 points for the Big Reds (18-5) while Brilynn Florence added 11 and Payton Harvey had 10.
Maddy Young drained four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points to lead the Redskins (7-15).
Parkersburg hosts second-seeded Parkersburg South Friday in the sectional final.
Parkersburg South 64, St. Albans 45: Skylar Bosley dropped in 21 points to power the Patriots past visiting St. Albans in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Hannah Wingrove and Gracie Shamblin each tacked on 14 points for South (12-11) while Carrie Rhodes added 11 points.
Annaneisha Johnson and Jayden Doub each scored 11 points to lead the Red Dragons (13-10).
Ripley 56, Winfield 54: Sophia Nicholas exploded for 34 points as Ripley edged visiting Winfield to claim a Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 tournament win.
Kyanah Baldwin chipped in 17 points for the Vikings.
Antonela Johnson and Meghan Taylor each tallied 12 points to pace the Generals.
Ripley plays at Nitro at 7 p.m. Friday for the sectional title. The top-seeded Wildcats defeated Point Pleasant 47-23 Friday.
Herbert Hoover 67, Midland Trail 57: Taylor Ray and Sasha Savetava each registered 20 points as host Herbert Hoover eliminated Midland Trail in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
Courtney Dunbar donated 15 points for the Huskies.
Addie Issacs scored a game-high 27 points to power the Patriots, while Meghan Gill chipped in 16 points.
Hoover hosts Sissonville Friday in the sectional championship.
Sissonville 51, Nicholas County 29: Kyrra Britton pumped in 23 points as Sissonville won in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
Madison McCutcheon added 10 points for the Indians, who didn't allow a Nicholas County field goal in the first half.
Kelsi Foster led the Grizzlies with 10 points.
Greenbrier East 71, Oak Hill 41: Cadence Stewart posted 25 points and seven rebounds as the Spartans put away Oak Hill in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
Daisha Summers added 10 points and 10 boards for East (16-7) and Brooke Davis donated 10 points.
Samiah Lynch led the Red Devils with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Wednesday's boys game
Charleston Catholic 72, Buffalo 56: Max Wilcox poured in 20 points to lead the Irish past visiting Buffalo. The game was a continuation of the contest between the two teams on February 3, that was called after the first five minutes due to a leak in Catholic's roof.
Jayallen Turner tacked on 19 points for the Irish (9-11) and Jonathan McComas scored 18.
Caleb Nutter netted 24 points to lead the Bison and Bradley Harris had 12.