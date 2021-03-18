Capital picked up a landmark win on Thursday night, knocking off visiting Parkersburg 52-43 in girls basketball. It marked the fourth win in a row for the Cougars.
The Big Reds, ranked No. 6 in Class AAAA in the new four-class format, won the last two Class AAA state titles. The No. 9 Cougars led by two points after three quarters Thursday but outscored Parkersburg by seven in the final period to pull away.
Natalyia Sayles led Capital (5-2) with 16 points, followed close behind by Mya Toombs with 15 points. Sierra Mason paced Parkersburg (4-3) with a game-high 18 points.
Herbert Hoover 44, Scott 39: The Huskies held the Skyhawks scoreless in the first quarter, outscoring them by 15 in holding on for the road win.
Taylor Ray scored 12 points, Regan Geary added 11 and Courtney Dunbar had a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds) for Hoover (2-4). Jenna Butcher had 11 points for Scott and Shea Miller chipped in 10 points.
George Washington 66, South Charleston 30: The Patriots outscored the Black Eagles by 18 in the second quarter in rolling to the home win.
Kalissa Lacy scored a game-high 18 points for GW (4-2) with Vivan Ho and Finley Lohan each netting 12 points. Genevieve Potter was the lone double-figure scorer for SC with 10 points.
Parkersburg South 64, University 63: The Patriots outscored the Hawks by nine in the fourth quarter at home and University missed the game-winning shot in the final seconds.
Aubree White paced South (2-3) with 16 points and Rylee Harner added 14 points. Ella Simpson poured in a game-high 25 points and Lauren Dean chipped in 15 points.
Cabell Midland 62, Hurricane 41: Jazmyn Wheeler poured in 31 points and the Knights outscored the Redskins by 12 in the second quarter for the road win.
Autumn Lewis also tallied 14 points for Midland (5-1). Maggie Oduor scored a team-high 15 points to lead Hurricane (2-6).
Spring Valley 77, Riverside 29: The Timberwolves led by 20 points after the first quarter and rolled to the comfortable road win.
Bailey Hallie scored 18 points to lead Spring Valley and Sidney Meredith added 16 points. Mallory Crowder was the lone double-figure scorer with 10 points for Riverside (3-5).
Wednesday’s girls games
Nitro 44, Logan 43: Nitro passed a big test, winning at Logan in a matchup of top-five Class AAA teams. Brooklyn Bowen had 12 points and Patricia Ward 10 as the visiting Wildcats held on for a victory at Willie Akers Arena, giving No. 5 Logan its first loss of the season.
Nitro (5-1), ranked No. 4 in AAA, prevailed despite All-Stater Baylee Goins being held to six points, all coming in the first quarter. She fouled out with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter as Nitro led 42-37.
Peyton Ilderton netted 18 points to lead Logan (6-1). Nitro led 20-9 after one quarter and 30-23 at the half.
Since Logan and Nitro are in opposite sections in the same region of the new four-class setup, the two teams could meet again in the regional finals.
Huntington 73, Woodrow Wilson 38: Dionna Gray turned in 18 points and Imai Hickman added 15 points and 17 rebounds as Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington overcame an early deficit and blew past fifth-ranked Woodrow Wilson at the Shootout.
Kaiti Swann chipped in 14 points for the Highlanders (5-0), who trailed 14-10 in the first quarter before outscoring the Flying Eagles 39-11 in the second half.
Keanti Thompson led Woodrow (4-2) with 12 points.
St. Marys 76, Ravenswood 72: Kylie Wright led five double-figure scorers with 19 points and Josey Moore added 18 points for the Blue Devils in the road win.
Other double-figure scorers for St. Marys were Zoe Davis (13), Millie Kehrer (12), and Lara Fetty (10). Annie Hunt and Haleigh McGoskey scored 19 points each to lead Ravenswood.
Thursday's boys games
Charleston Catholic 50, Notre Dame 47: Aiden Satterfield scored 23 points and hit a basket with 15 seconds remaining as Charleston Catholic held on for a comeback win in a matchup of state-ranked boys teams.
Notre Dame (1-2), ranked No. 8 in Class AAA, led 47-46 before Satterfield's late score. ND played much of the second half without top scorer Jaden West, who was battling a hamstring injury. West had nine points, but was scoreless following halftime.
Anthony Minardi made two free throws with less than four seconds left to give Catholic (4-2), the No. 3 team in Class AA, its final margin. The host Irish led 28-20 at halftime.
For Notre Dame, Wade Britton had 18 points and Elijah Goodwin 12.
Capital 63, Parkersburg 56: Elijah Poore tossed in 23 points as host Capital earned a victory in overtime against Parkersburg.
Anthony Hersh added 16 points and Kcion Welch 11 for the Cougars (4-2). The Big Reds fell to 0-2 with the loss and were led by Julian Martin with 12 points and Carson Dennis with 11.
Point Pleasant 64, Buffalo 59: Hunter Bush scored 25 points and the visiting Black Knights held on to improve to 3-5. Eric Chapman added 13 points and Luke Derenberger 10 for Point. Bush eclipsed the school's scoring record and now has 1,268 career points.
The Bison (2-4), which trailed 50-31 entering the fourth quarter, made it a one-possession game late but never got any closer. Alec Hanshaw had 23 points and Noah Thompson 12 for Buffalo.
Huntington 53, St. Albans 39: Jaylen Motley had 14 points and Amare Smith 13 as visiting Huntington (5-0) took control in the second quarter and remained unbeaten. The teams were tied at 14 after one quarter, but the Highlanders were up 27-19 at the break.
For the Red Dragons (1-4), NuNu Claytor and Drew Reed each tallied 10 points.
Ravenswood 59, Ritchie County 49: Matthew Carte gunned in 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the host Red Devils shot 61% from the floor as they improved to 5-3.
For the Rebels (1-4), Graden McKinney had 13 points and Ethan Haught 12.
Lincoln County 56, Ripley 47: The Panthers led by 14 at halftime and cruised to the home win to remain unbeaten at 6-0.
Jayse Tully led Lincoln County, ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, with 14 points and Jackson Sanders and Scooter Phillips had 12 points each. Kadin Hall paced Ripley (2-4) with 11 points and Luke Johnson added 10 points.
Wednesday’s boys games
Woodrow Wilson 63, Nitro 50: Ben Gilliam led the Flying Eagles with 19 points and 16 rebounds during a win at the Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State. Woodrow led by just one point entering the fourth quarter before pulling away against the No. 3 team in Class AAA.
Also for the Flying Eagles (2-3), Keynan Cook had 11 points and Maddex McMillen nine rebounds. Woodrow dominated on the boards by a 41-30 count.
Kolton Painter led previously unbeaten Nitro (4-1) with 17 points and was followed by Joseph Udoh with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Wildcats shot just 36% from the floor overall and were 5 of 26 on 3-pointers.
Winfield 64, Point Pleasant 56: Ethan Kincaid’s 14 points led the way as Winfield came from behind in the second half to pick up a road win, its fourth straight victory. Also for the Generals (4-2), Seth Shilot and Joey Gress each had 11 points.
For the Black Knights (2-5), who played without second-leading scorer Kyelar Morrow, Hunter Bush scored 29 points, Luke Derenberger 11 and Eric Chapman 10.
Hurricane 56, Sissonville 50: Nas’jaih Jones scored 15 points to help Hurricane sneak past host Sissonville and snap a five-game losing skid.
The Redskins (2-5) jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter to hold off the Indians. Dylan Griffith poured in a game-high 28 points to pace Sissonville (0-6).