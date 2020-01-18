Talayah Boxley had a game-high 22 points as Capital’s girls basketball team notched a 70-33 road win over Sissonville Saturday.
Natalyia Sayles added 10 points for the Cougars (4-8). Sydney Farmer led Sissonville with 17 points.
Capital trailed 15-13 after the first quarter but Sissonville made more free throws (3 for 4) than field goals in the second quarter, and the Cougars turned the tables to lead 36-22 at the half, then proceeded to outscore Sissonville 34-11 in the second half.
Ravenswood 41, Frontier, Ohio 35: Despite only scoring two points in the first quarter, the Red Devils rallied back to defeat the Cougars in the St. Marys Invitational consolaton game, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the process.
Annie Hunt led all scorers with 20 points for Ravenswood (4-9). Frontier (2-10) had 12 points from Cara Ramsey and 10 points from Kylie Lamm in the loss.
Tolsia 70, Tygarts Valley 56: Katie Marcum led with 17 points as the Rebels handed the Bulldogs their third straight loss. Autumn Block and Katelynn Kelly each scored 12 for Tolsia (6-6). Abby Lanham led all scorers with 30 for Tygarts Valley (4-9) and Abby Cabaniss added 16.
Boys
Ravenswood 85, Wahama 38: The White Falcons were held to 12 points for the entire second half as the Red Devils came away from Mason with the win.
Trey Mandrake led Ravenswood (6-5) with 18 points and five steals, four rebounds, three assists and a block. Matthew Carte scored 15, Devin Raines and Jaxon Harris each scored 14, and Jaycob Creel had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Abram Pauley, Harrison Panko-Shields, and Michael VanMatre each scored eight for Wahama (0-12).
Parkersburg South 75, Fort Frye, Ohio 25: The Patriots set a program defensive record in only allowing 25 points from visiting Fort Frye, and only 11 points through three quarters.
Zach Seese led Parkersburg South (6-3) with 16 points while Nathan Currey added 13 and Malaki Sylvia scored 10.
The Cadets (11-2) were led by six points each from Luke Huffman and Kelton Fogle.