Matthew Carte knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 21 points as Ravenswood defeated visiting Clay County 59-48 Friday night in boys basketball.
Carte added four steals and four assists while Beau Bennett scored 14 points and Drew Hunt had 10 points and five rebounds for the Red Devils (17-3).
Curtis Litton tossed in 22 points to pace the Panthers (10-10) and Micah Osborne tacked on 10.
Webster County 73, Greenbrier West 67: Riley Clevenger poured in 30 points to help the Highlanders to a home win.
Rye Gadd scored 20 points and Rayden Triplett added 16 points and nine rebounds for Webster (13-5).
Chase McClung notched a game-high 34 points to lead the Cavaliers (12-8) and Michael Kanode chipped in 17.
Thursday’s girls games
Capital 58, St. Albans 34: Kyra Brown scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack for the Cougars in the home win.
Talayah Boxley added 14 points for Capital and Natalyia Sayles was also in double figures with 11 points. Nini Pannell scored a team-high 10 points for St. Albans.
South Charleston 62, Riverside 49: Natalie Smith and Sidney Harris both poured in 23 points to lead the Black Eagles to the home win.
Riley Starsick led a balanced attack with 16 points for Riverside, followed by Alana McKenzie with 14 points and Mallory Crowder with 12.
Buffalo 47, Point Pleasant 16: The Bison held the Big Blacks scoreless in the first quarter and to just four points at halftime in the home win.
For Buffalo (13-6), Abby Darley scored a game-high 14 points and Kaylee Bowling collected nine steals and dished out seven assists.
Ripley 54, Sissonville 34: The Vikings held the Indians scoreless in the first quarter and to just nine points after the third quarter in the home win.
Erin Ryan and Kyanah Baldwin both tallied 14 points for Ripley (17-5) and Sophie Nichols was right behind with 12 points. Kynna Britton scored a game-high 10 points for Sissonville.
Greenbrier East 84, Van 31: Cadence Stewart tallied 21 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, in the home win for the Spartans.
Daisha Summers added 12 points for Greenbrier East and Josie Patterson chipped in 10. Alyssa Sampson scored a team-high 11 points for Van.
Thursday’s boys games
St. Albans 50, Hurricane 41: The Red Dragons were tied at halftime but slowly pulled away in the second half for the home win.
Jayden Clark led a balanced attack with 15 points for St. Albans (13-5) followed by Nunu Claytor (11 points) and Jameson McDaniels (10). Gabe Benytill scored 16 points for Hurricane and Nas’Jaih Jones added 14.
Herbert Hoover 56, Buffalo 45: Devin Hatfield (25 points) and Eli Robertson (18) combined for 43 in the road win for the Huskies.
Ian Thompson scored a team-high 10 points for Buffalo (10-11). Hoover (14-6) only led by one at halftime but outscored the Bison by 10 in the second half.
Sissonville 46, Independence 45: The Indians rallied from a nine-point deficit after the first quarter and held off the Patriots in the final seconds for the home win.
Freshman Ben Smith poured in 20 points for Sissonville (6-13), Jalen Breckenridge added 10 points and Ivan Jackson grabbed 11 rebounds. Corey Shumate scored 13 points for Independence.
Spring Valley 51, Riverside 48: In a tightly contested game throughout, Lucas Hazlett paced the Timberwolves with 15 points in the road win.
Ty Smith added 12 points for Spring Valley. For Riverside (5-14), Braydin Ward had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds), Tyler Perdue scored 13 points and Peyton Foreman grabbed 10 boards.
Tug Valley 90, Van 45: Ethan Colegrove poured in 26 points in leading the Panthers to the home win. Shaun Booth led Van with 14 points.