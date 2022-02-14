Prep basketball roundup: Carte leads Ravenswood boys to win Staff reports Feb 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matthew Carte posted 23 points, six rebounds, and five steals as the Ravenswood boys basketball team cruised to an 80-35 win over Tyler Consolidated Monday evening in Ravenswood.Beau Bennet buried five 3-pointers for 15 points and Shawn Banks added 10 points for the Red Devils (16-3).Caleb Strode scored 20 points to lead the Knights (11-8).Buffalo 70, Lincoln County 56: Caleb Nutter exploded for 32 points to pace the Bison to a home win.Bradley Harris added 14 points for Buffalo (10-10). Jackson Sanders led the Panthers with 18 points and Cam Blevins scored 17.Calvary Baptist 65, Teays Valley Christian 65: Ben Coleman scored 30 points, including the 1,000th of his prep career, to lead Calvary Baptist.Josiah Davis led TVC with 20 points while Deacon Moles (15 points), Maki Cary (14) and Chris Lin (11) also reached double figures. GirlsLogan 58, Lincoln County 57: Logan closed out the regular season at 19-2, but not before receiving a scare from Lincoln County.Trailing 48-34 entering the fourth quarter, Lincoln County (5-10) outscored Logan 23-10 over the final eight minutes but fell a point short.Peyton Ilderton led Logan with 22 points and eight rebounds. Elizabeth Blankenship led the way for Lincoln County with 14 points.Tolsia 73, Grace Christian 24: Kerigan Salmons tossed in 15 points as the Rebels rolled to a home win.Lynndsey Cassell and Autumn Block each chipped in 11 points for Tolsia (13-5). Cassell handed out five assists, while Block donated four steals and four assists.Sydney Cicenas led Grace (12-6) with nine points. Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steal Assist Sport Basketball Point Rebound Lincoln County Autumn Block Matthew Carte Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV Senate passes bill to stop school workers from getting annual leave upfrontWVU basketball commentary: Gabe goes over the line with technical foulsStatehouse Beat: A grand ole whitewash of historyDear Abby: Grandmother upset with girl's clothing choicesRemembering George CrumbWVU basketball: Mountaineers look to recover at Kansas StateAdvancing bill would stop school workers from receiving annual leave days upfrontRick Staton: Teachers can be trusted to handle tough topics'Back on track': Thomas Memorial leadership hopeful as Saint Francis reopens EREric Engle: How low can they go? (Opinion)