Jayallen Turner scored 22 points to help the Charleston Catholic boys basketball team to a 59-50 win over previously unbeaten Calvary Baptist Tuesday.

Max Wilcox added 16 points and Jon McComas tallied 12 for the Irish (3-5). Ben Coleman paced Calvary Baptist (10-1) with 16 points.

Tuesday’s girls game

Hurricane 53, South Charleston 22: The Redskin defense held the Black Eagles to single-digit points in every quarter in earning the home win.

Maddy Young scored a game-high 17 points for Hurricane (6-6), Lauren Dye grabbed 10 rebounds and Lilly Lucas scored six points and grabbed eight boards. Natalie Smith tallied 15 points for SC.