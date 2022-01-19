Prep basketball roundup: Charleston Catholic boys hand Calvary Baptist first loss Staff reports Jan 19, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jayallen Turner scored 22 points to help the Charleston Catholic boys basketball team to a 59-50 win over previously unbeaten Calvary Baptist Tuesday.Max Wilcox added 16 points and Jon McComas tallied 12 for the Irish (3-5). Ben Coleman paced Calvary Baptist (10-1) with 16 points.Tuesday’s girls gameHurricane 53, South Charleston 22: The Redskin defense held the Black Eagles to single-digit points in every quarter in earning the home win.Maddy Young scored a game-high 17 points for Hurricane (6-6), Lauren Dye grabbed 10 rebounds and Lilly Lucas scored six points and grabbed eight boards. Natalie Smith tallied 15 points for SC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesInsurer of Optima chemical facility in Belle sues Clearon for alleged negligence leading up to 2020 fatal explosionThe Food Guy: This year’s Restaurant Week menus are here!Dear Abby: Fiance's lady friends pose big problem for his intendedSupreme Court requests 5% budget hike; DEP seeks support to hire gas, oil well inspectorsWV Senate energy panel signs off on bill restricting state banking contracts with institutions opposing fossil fuel investmentNick Saban, Jerry West, other WV sports figures urge Manchin to protect voting rightsHouse committee advances bill to increase penalties for fentanyl exposureGazette-Mail editorial: Does WV dare hope for better times?Chuck Landon: This is why Big 12 is bestMarshall football: Colombi eager to get started with Herd Upcoming Events