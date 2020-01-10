Aiden Satterfield scored 33 points in leading No. 5 Charleston Catholic to a big 75-64 road victory over No. 1 Wheeling Central in boys prep basketball Friday.
Zion Suddeth added 21 points for Catholic and Marshall Pile was also in double figures with 13 points. Ryan Reasbeck had 17 points for Wheeling Central and Clayton Abate chipped in 16 points.
Poca 58, Nitro 33: Isaac McKneely and Ethan Payne led a balanced Poca offense with 14 points apiece. Noah Rittinger added 13 points for the Dots (9-0). Trevor Lowe led Nitro (2-7) with a game high of 18 points.
Herbert Hoover 73, Wayne 61: The Huskies drained 11 3-pointers as their hot shooting led them to the road victory. Eli Robertson led the way for Hoover (2-6) with 19 points, including five treys, Maven Mullins added 18 points and Josh Swecker contributed 17 points. Brian Sansom paced Wayne with 19 points.
Scott 81, Beth Haven 62: Jon Hamilton scored 35 points and Jagger Bell added 20 in the home victory for the Skyhawks. Dontae Adams paced Beth Haven with 13 points.
Lincoln County 64, Van 52: The Lincoln County trio of John Blankenship, Jayse Tully, and Jackson Sanders paced the Panthers (9-2) with 16 points apiece. David Stewart led Van (1-6) with 16 points while Austin Javins had 14 for the Bulldogs.
Clay County 72, Roane County 61: Colton Pritt led a balanced Clay County offense with 19 points. Grant Krajeski added 17 for Clay (6-2), while Curtis Litton had 15 and Tanner Faulkner added 12 for the Panthers. Brayden Miller led Roane County (6-4) with 25 points.
Morgantown 59, Parkersburg South 33: The Mohigans only led by two at halftime but outscored the visiting Patriots 39-15 in the second half. Alex Rudy led Morgantown (7-1) with 15 points and Alex Poland added 12. For Parkersburg South (5-3), Malaki Sylvia had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds).
Buffalo 66, Tolsia 64: Alec Hanshaw poured in 30 points as Buffalo evened its record at 3-3 with a home win. Jesse Muncey led Tolsia with 26 points, including five 3-pointers, and Rob Cantrell added 15.
Ravenswood 57, Tyler Consolidated 47: The Red Devils closed out each half strong, outscoring Tyler Consolidated 28-17 in the second and fourth quarters for the road win. Jaycob Creel had 17 points and nine rebounds for Ravenswood (4-4) and Devin Raines had 10 points and nine boards. Mark Rucker led Tyler Consolidated (1-7) with 14 points.
Teays Vallen Christian 74, Grace Christian 55: Andrew Breeding scored a game high of 27 points, with 25 coming in the second half, to lead Teays Valley Christian to a comeback road win. Richard Fu added 16, while Brandon Cook added 14. Eli Foster led Grace Christian with 20.
Girls
George Washington 84, Hurricane 31: Kalissa Lacy had a triple-double with 41 points, 15 assists and 11 steals in leading the Patriots to the home victory. Vivian Ho added a double-double (20 points, 11 assists) for GW (5-3). Nadia Legros had 10 points for Hurricane.
Cabell Midland 64, Capital 34: Jasmine Wheeler led Cabell Midland with 15 points. K.K. Potter added 13 for the visiting Knights. Nataliya Sayles led Capital with 12 points.
Huntington 71, Riverside 47: Alezha Turner led the way for Huntington (7-2) with 26 points, followed by Katie Swann (20), Ravyn Goodson (17) and Latahia Jackson (10). Jasmine Symns tallied 18 points for Riverside (3-5).
Pocahontas County 60, Summers County 52: Kira Bircher and Charity Warder both had double-doubles in leading the Warriors to the home win.
Bircher scored a career high 28 points and 10 rebounds and Warder recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds for Pocahontas County (9-3). Taylor Isaac netted 18 points for Summers County (8-3) and Gavin Pivont added 11 points.