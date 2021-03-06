Freshman Jayallen Turner dropped in 19 points Saturday evening as Charleston Catholic earned its first boys basketball victory with a 70-39 triumph against visiting Parkersburg Catholic.
The Irish (1-1) played without leading scorer Aiden Satterfield, who twisted his ankle in Friday’s double-overtime loss to Wheeling Central. Satterfield’s playing status is day to day, according to coach Hunter Moles.
Zion Suddeth added 16 points and Chase Dalporto 10 for Charleston Catholic. Xavier Collie led the Crusaders with 16 points.
Capital 66, Logan 59: Anthony Hersh poured in 27 points and Maki Cary added 14 as the Cougars earned another win in the Par Mar Stores Classic at George Washington. Elijah Poore scored 10 points for Capital (2-0).
For the Wildcats (1-1), Garrett Williamson had 20 points, Jarron Glick 12 and Scott Browning 11.
Herbert Hoover 55, Clay County 48: Devin Hatfield tossed in 25 points and Eli Robertson 14 as the Huskies bagged a road win. Trey Chapman grabbed 11 rebounds for Hoover (2-0).
The Panthers (1-1) received 14 points from Curtis Litton. Clay trailed 28-19 at the half.
Ripley 51, Ravenswood 34: Luke Johnson donated 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings evened their record at 1-1 with a road victory.
For the Red Devils (1-1), Drew Hunt scored a dozen points.
Parkersburg South 65, Wheeling Park 34: Ashton Mooney scored 18 points and Cyrus Traugh 14 as the host Patriots opened with a one-sided win. Park was ranked No. 4 in the preseason AAAA poll.
For Wheeling Park, Brett Phillips had 11 points.
Girls
Summers County 45, Charleston Catholic 34: Taylor Isaac had 16 points and Gavin Pivont 12 as the host Bobcats improved to 2-0.
For the Irish (0-2), Hannah Rahin scored 15 points. Catholic trailed 20-10 at halftime.
Ripley 76, Wood County Christian 10: Ellie Hosaflook scored 23 points to lead the visiting Vikings to victory. Also for Ripley (1-1), Sophia Nichols and McKennan Hall each scored 12 points and Lauren Roush 10.