Prep basketball roundup: Clark scores 25 as St. Albans boys edge Huntington Staff reports Feb 16, 2022

Jayden Clark poured in 25 points as St. Albans held on for a 60-59 boys basketball win against host Huntington to claim its fourth straight victory.Drew Reed recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Dragons (12-5) and NuNu Claytor added 11 points.Montez Tubbs tossed in 24 points for the Highlanders (10-10) and Mikey Johnson scored 10.Greenbrier East 57, Oak Hill 52: Aaron Griffith and Goose Gabbert each netted 13 points to lead the Spartans to a road win. Adam Seams donated 11 points for East.For the Red Devils, Jacob Perdue tallied 23 points and Ethan Vargo-Thomas 15.Logan 59, Chapmanville 56: Jackson Tackett tossed in 19 points to help the Wildcats survive Chapmanville's fourth-quarter comeback attempt to win at home.Trailing 48-32 after three quarters, the Tigers outscored Logan 24-11 in the final period, but came up short.Scottie Browning added 13 points and Jaxon Cogar chipped in 10 for the Wildcats (17-1).Zion Blevins paced Chapmanville with 20 points and Brody Dalton donated 19.Ripley 50, Lincoln County 49: Luke Johnson scored 13 points as Ripley edged host Lincoln County. The Panthers had a chance to take the lead with 4.3 seconds remaining, but their final shot attempt was off the mark.Isaiah Casto and Brady Anderson each added 10 points for the Vikings (9-8).Jackson Sanders led Lincoln County (4-13) with 19 points and Cam Blevins tacked on 13.Wednesday girls gamesSissonville 62, Clay County 32: Kynadee Britton poured in 17 points as Sissonville cruised past the visiting Panthers.Abby Ward chipped in 10 points for the Indians (8-12), who led 16-1 after the first quarter.Paris Williams led Clay (2-18) with 10 points.Riverside 66, Sherman 60: Mallory Crowder posted 20 points as Riverside held off host Sherman.Sydasia Williams added 16 points for the Warriors (4-17).Hailea Skeens scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Tide (5-13) and Lauren Guthrie fired in 15.