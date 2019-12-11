Quaysean Sutton and Harold Pannell each scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack Wednesday as South Charleston earned a 58-32 boys basketball victory against visiting Ripley.
First-year SC coach Josh Daniel, a former Black Eagles standout, earned the win in his season opener. Daniel previously coached at Herbert Hoover.
The Black Eagles forced 27 turnovers by the Vikings and led 31-26 in rebounds. Pannell led SC with eight rebounds and Sutton came up with six steals. The Eagles were up 27-16 at halftime.
For the Vikings, Carter Casto led the scoring with 10 points and Ty Johnson landed seven rebounds.
Braxton County 86, Calhoun County 36: Jadyn Stewart (31 points) and Jeff Cogar (22 points) combined for 53 in the road win for the Eagles. Braxton (1-0) led 30-9 after the first quarter.
Tuesday’s boys game
Greater Beckley Christian 64, Tug Valley 59: Thaddaeus Jordan had 20 points to pace the Crusaders to a road victory in a mutual opener.
For the Panthers, Caleb May scored 25 points and Ethan Colegrove added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Girls
Ripley 48, Point Pleasant 25: Katlyn Sarver and Kaylei Blackburn combined for 31 for the Vikings in the home win. Ripley (1-1) held the Big Blacks to single figure points in three quarters.
Ravenswood 52, Wirt County 30: The Red Devils jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter en route to the road win.
Libby Hall paced Ravenswood with 15 points, followed by Annie Hunt with 14 points, and 10 from Lydia Alfred. Emma Wyer led all scorers for Wirt County with 21 points.