Devin Hatfield fired in 27 points and the Herbert Hoover boys basketball team scored 30 points in two separate quarters for a 94-51 home win over Clay County Thursday night.
Eli Robertson added 20 points for Hoover (16-6) and Dane Hatfield chipped in 13. Curtis Litton tallied 25 points for Clay County.
Scott 71, St. Albans 70: The Skyhawks led by 10 after the third quarter and held on for the road win over the Red Dragons. Reece Carden poured in a game-high 27 points for Scott and Landon Stone and Jayden Sharps both netted 12. NuNu Claytor, Jayden Clark and Drew Reed all scored 15 points for St. Albans (14-6).
Parkersburg South 81, Woodrow Wilson 62: Senior Ashton Mooney poured in 30 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in the road win for the Patriots. Other double-figure scorers for Parkersburg South (17-3) included Riley Street (13 points), Cyrus Traugh (12) and Devin Herschberger (11). Elijah Redfern tallied 22 points for Woodrow Wilson (5-16).
Ripley 69, Lincoln County 53: The Vikings outscored the Panthers by 15 in the second quarter, providing the difference in the home win. Luke Johnson had a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) for Ripley and Brady Anderson added 13 points. Sawyer Tomblin paced Lincoln County with a game-high 16 points.
Greenbrier West 58, Independence 53: Michael Kanode scored 16 points and Chase McClung added 15 for the Cavaliers in the home win. Jordan James tallied a game-high 18 points for Independence.
Friday’s boys game
Webster County 66, Trinity Christian 59: Rye Gadd pumped in 24 points and grabbed six rebounds to power Webster County to a home win. Riley Clevenger chipped in 15 points and Rayden Triplett added 12 for the Highlanders (18-3). Chayse Adams led Trinity (6-16) with 16 points and Jalen Hill had 13.
Thursday’s girls games
Webster County 59, Greenbrier West 31: Sydney Baird and Natalie Snyder each scored 14 points as the Highlanders claimed the Class A Region 3 Section 2 championship at Oak Hill. Webster County (18-5) will host the regional co-final next Wednesday. Presley Treadway tallied 12 points for Greenbrier West,
Tug Valley 51, Tolsia 40: Audrey Evans scored 16 points and the Panthers won their 13th straight game in claiming the Class A Region 4 Section 1 title at Willie Akers Arena in Logan. Autumn Block also tallied 16 points for Tolsia (15-6). Tug Valley (16-5) will host Calhoun County while the Rebels will play at Gilmer County in the regional co-final Wednesday.
Elk Valley Christian 71, Beth Haven Christian 41: Kaitlyn Swor (26 points) and Carlee Burdette (21 points) combined for 47 in the victory in the WVCEA Tournament at the Summersville Armory. No. 2 seed Elk Valley Christian (16-7) advances to play No. 3 seed Morgantown Christian in the semifinal on Friday. Beth Haven Christian finishes its season at 6-8.