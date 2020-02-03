Allison Dunbar had a triple-double of 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Herbert Hoover girls basketball team powered past Scott 77-35 on Monday at Hoover.
Maddy Harper had a double-double of her own with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Hoover (12-7) while Caroline Woody hit six of the Huskies' 13 3-pointers to finish with 19 points. Shea Miller led Scott (4-15) with 14 points in the loss.
Nitro 92, Poca 40: The Wildcats hit eight 3-pointers as they cruised to the win over the Dots in Nitro. The Wildcats (13-5) got double-doubles from Baylee Goins (21 points and 10 assists) and Emily Lancaster (17 points and 11 rebounds) while Haley Carroll led all scorers with 25 points and Brooklyn Bowen added 14. Devin Ord led Poca (0-18) with 24 points in the loss.
Wayne 55, Chesapeake, Ohio 46: Sara Hooks scored 16 points as the Pioneers (14-2) beat the Panthers to take their eighth win in nine games. Alana Eves and Jasmine Tabor each scored 11 points, while Haley Wallace finished with 10. Blake Anderson led all scorers with 18 points for Chesapeake (10-11), with Sammie McComas and Madison Ward adding 10 each.
Braxton County 68, Webster County 55: Jocelyn Abraham scored 25 points and added 10 rebounds and six blocks as the Eagles won on the road. Maggie Skidmore scored 14 points for Braxton County (14-4) while Peyton Smith had 12 and Lainey Hunt finished with 10 points. Sydney Baird led all scorers with 35 points for the Highlanders (7-10), with Holly Perrine adding 12.
Boys
Point Pleasant 86, Hannan 36: Hunter Bush put up big numbers for the Big Blacks, finishing with 31 points as Point Pleasant handed Hannan its fourth straight loss. Eric Chapman also finished in double-figures for Point Pleasant (6-9) with 15 points. Brady Edmunds led the Wildcats (2-11) with 13 points, with Chandler Starkey scoring 11.