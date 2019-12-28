David Early dazzled the crowd at the Battle for the Armory Saturday afternoon, scoring 39 points and grabbing 18 rebounds to lead Logan to an 85-82 boys basketball victory against George Washington in Beckley.
Early, a senior guard, also had five assists for the Wildcats (4-3), who shot 55 percent from the floor and made 10 of 11 free throws.
Mitchell Hainer and Jarred Glick each added 16 points for Logan in a game that was tied nine times and saw 16 lead changes.
For the Patriots (3-3), Mason Pinkett scored 29 points, William Gabbert 21 and Alex Yoakum 14. GW, which shot 51 percent, was short-handed due to illnesses as Evan Hughes only played a couple minutes and Trey Ritchie didn’t even suit up.
Hurricane 78, Nitro 68: Austin Womack’s double-double (25 points, 15 rebounds) led the way to victory for the host Redskins (2-3). Austin Dearing had 26 points and Ethan Spolarich 14 for Hurricane.
Kolton Painter scored 32 points and Mark Hall 12 for the Wildcats (1-5).
Winfield 67, Trinity 62: Christian Frye scored a career-best 33 points and the Generals held off a late rally to win the consolation game of the Undo’s Tournament in Wheeling. Trinity trailed by 17 after three quarters.
Hunter Morris added 11 points for Winfield (2-3). For the Warriors (1-4), Seth Goins had 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and Fletcher Hartsock scored 18.
Cabell Midland 57, Ripley 35: Chandler Schmidt scored a game-high 14 points to lead Midland past visiting Ripley. Sean Marcum added 12 points for the Knights.
Ty Johnson led Ripley with nine points.
Clay County 65, Herbert Hoover 57: Colton Pritt scored a game-high 25 points, with five 3-pointers, to lead Clay County past Herbert Hoover on the road.
Curtis Litton added 16 points for the Panthers. Grant Bonner and Josh Swecker led Hoover with 14 points apiece.
Charleston Catholic 48, Tug Valley 45: Aiden Satterfield had 11 points to pace a balanced attack as the Irish earned a road win. Also for Catholic (4-1), Zion Suddeth and Marshall Pile had 10 points each.
For the hard-luck Panthers (1-4), Caleb May scored 18 points and Ethan Colegrove 11.
Parkersburg South 74, Spring Valley 48: Malaki Sylvia rebounded from a scoreless first quarter to post 29 points and eight rebounds, sparking the visiting Patriots (4-1) to victory. Zach Seese added 15 points for South.
C.J. Meredith led the Timberwolves (1-3) with 29 points and Corbin Page had 13.
Lincoln County 45, Ritchie County 36: Jayse Tully scored 14 points to lead Lincoln County past Ritchie county on the road. Graden McKinney scored 11 points for Ritchie County.
Scott 65, Elkins 53: Jagger Bell scored 18 points to lead Scott, while Landon Stone added 16. Mitchell Price led Elkins with nine points.
Friday’s game
Linsly 61, Winfield 58: Trevin Tush tallied 19 points and Hunter Kelley 15 as the Cadets (5-1) earned an overtime win during the Undo’s Tournament in Wheeling. For the Generals (1-3), Hunter Morris scored 18 points and Christian Frye 14.
Girls
Sissonville 58, Scott 43: Alexis Bailey had 15 points and Sydney Farmer 14 to pace the host Indians (3-4) to victory in the Burdette Electric Holiday Tournament. For the Skyhawks, Gracie Ferrell scored 18 points.
Tug Valley 58, St. Albans 45: Kaylea Baisden tallied 19 points as the Panthers earned a win in the Burdette Electric event at Sissonville. For the Red Dragons, Abi Melton had a dozen points.
Elkins 52, Point Pleasant 33: Alexis Hare scored 12 points and Haleigh Riggleman 10 as the Tigers prevailed in the Burdette Electric tournament. For the Big Blacks, Morgan Miller and Brooke Warner each had 12 points.
East Fairmont 74, Elk Valley Christian 46: Kierra Bartholow tallied 17 points for the Bees during their win in the Burdette Electric event. Gracie Frame led Elk Valley with 36 points.
Cabell Midland 65, Concordia, S.C. 25: The Knights got double-doubles from three players during a tournament win in Charleston, South Carolina – Jazmyn Wheeler (19 points, 14 rebounds), Autumn Lewis (11 points, 16 rebounds) and K.K. Potter (10 points, 11 rebounds). Midland (6-0) plays in the title game at 2 p.m. Monday versus Northwood Academy, S.C.
Herbert Hoover 42, Liberty Harrison 26: Taylor Ray scored 18 points as the Huskies (5-3) earned a win over the Mountaineers (2-5) in the consolation game of the Mary O Crusaderette Classic at Parkersburg Catholic.
Parkersburg Catholic 75, Pocahontas County 42: Aaliyah Brunny had 21 points and Madeline Huffman 20 as the Crusaderettes (6-0) took the Mary O title. For the Warriors (6-3), Laila Calhoun scored 15 points.
Lewis County 37, Braxton County 36: Emma Cayton had 17 points to propel the Minutemen to the title of their own holiday tournament in Weston. For the Eagles (8-2), Jocelyn Abraham scored 12 points and Lacey Liston grabbed nine rebounds.
Lincoln County 64, Cameron 32: Carly McComas paced Lincoln County with a game-high 18 points as the Panthers improved to 6-0. Natalie Fout added 17 points for Lincoln County. Kori Scott led Cameron (3-2) with 15 points.
Parkersburg South 80, Wyoming East 32: South picked up its first win of the season as Erin Williams led all scorers with 33 points, and 10 3-pointers. Makenna Winans added 23 points for the Patriots. Abby Russell led Wyoming East (2-3) with 12 points.
South Charleston 63, Fairland, Ohio 55: South Charleston topped Fairland on the road in overtime. South Charleston outscored Fairland 10-2 in the overtime period. Myra Cuffee led the Black Eagles with 17 points, while Maliha Witten added 15 points. Harlie Lyons led Fairland with 16 points.
Ripley 47, Shady Spring 36: Katlyn Sarver poured in 30 points, with eight 3s, to lead Ripley past visiting Shady Spring. Keira Richmond led Shady Spring with 13 points.
Summers County 48, Bluefield 41: Taylor Isaac scored 18 points as the host Bobcats (6-1) picked up a win. For the Beavers (1-6), Jaisah Smith had 26 points.
Capital 82, Poca 23: Anasia Griffin and Talayah Boxley each scored 12 points to lead Capital. Devin Ord led Poca with seven points.
Beallsville, Ohio 47, Charleston Catholic 44: Ashlie Louden scored 17 points to lead Beallsville, while Ashley Howe added 16. Claire Tupta led Catholic with 14 points.
Friday’s gameS
Tolsia 54, Chesapeake, Ohio 50: Autumn Block poured in 24 points and Julie Boone had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Rebels (3-5) to the home win. Maddie Ward scored 21 points for Chesapeake.
Lincoln County 75, Valley 38: Natalie Fout had a game-high 23 points for Lincoln County. Carly McComas added 12 points for the Panthers. Rachel Botts led Valley with 15 points.
Magnolia 42, Charleston Catholic 29: Kylee Pilont led Magnolia with 26 points. Hannah Rahin led Charleston Catholic with nine points.