In a tightly contested game throughout, Fairmont Senior escaped with a 51-49 girls basketball win Saturday at Capital.
Marley Washenitz poured in 29 points for Fairmont. Talayah Boxley fired in 23 points for Capital and Natalyia Sayles added 18 points.
Morgantown 40, George Washington 19: The Mohigans held the Patriots to zero points in the first quarter and two in the fourth quarter in the road win.
Sophia Wassick led Morgantown (11-2) with 12 points and Sadaya Jones added 10 points. Finley Lohan scored a team-high five points for GW (3-7).
Charleston Catholic 51, Mingo Central 32: The Irish defense held the Miners to single-digit points in the first three quarters in earning the home win.
Claire Mullen led Catholic (5-2) with 14 points and Chloe Clark added 12 points. Addie Smith tallied 14 points for Mingo Central (8-3).
Buffalo 40, Clay County 12: Abby Darnley fired in 21 points and the Bison (4-5) defense held the Panthers to two halftime points in the road win.
Saturday’s boys games
Calvary Baptist 69, Mercer Christian 43: Micah Daniels tallied 21 points and Stevie Hicks added 19 in the home win for undefeated Calvary Baptist.
Scotty Richards was also in double-figure points for Calvary Baptist (13-0). Sam Booth scored 20 points for Mercer Christian (11-3).
Friday’s boys games
Chapmanville 45, Nitro 28: Zion Blevins pumped in 18 points as Chapmanville (5-5) even its record with a road win.
The Tigers led 22-20 at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats 13-0 in the third quarter to pull away.
Trevor Lowe led Nitro (4-6) with 11 points.
Webster County 65, Gilmer County 38: Rye Gadd poured in 31 points and tallied five steals as Webster County beat the visiting Titans.
Rayden Triplett added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (5-3).
Josh Lipscomb led Gilmer County with 16 points.
Logan 75, Scott 52: Jackson Tackett tallied 22 points and 17 rebounds as Logan picked up a road win to stay unbeaten.
Also for the Wildcats (8-0), Scottie Browning added 21 points and nine assists, Aiden Slack scored 12 points, and Garrett Williamson chipped in nine points and 10 assists.
For Scott (4-5), Landon Stone led the way with 15 points, while Reece Carden added 11 and Jaren Gaiter 10.
Ripley 58, Sissonville 36: Luke Johnson and Cade Goode each scored 16 points as Ripley won on the road.
Brady Anderson added 10 points and five rebounds for the Vikings. Johnson also tallied nine boards.
Jacob Wiseman led Sissonville with 12 points.
Herbert Hoover 65, PikeView 56: Eli Robertson notched 20 points and Devin Hatfield had 14 as Herbert Hoover edged host PikeView.
Hatfield broke the 1,000-point barrier for his career. Also for the Huskies (7-3), Dane Hatfield had 11 points and Trevor Rager and Dylan Paxton each had 10.
Jared Vestal paced the Panthers (1-8) with 20 points and Nathan Riffe added 10.
St. Marys 66, Ravenswood 62: Grant Barnhart exploded for 32 points and pulled down seven rebounds to help St. Marys escape with a road win and remain undefeated.
Luke Powell chipped in 14 points for the Blue Devils (9-0).
Ashton Miller registered 19 points and 10 boards to lead Ravenswood (8-3) and Matthew Carte added 15 points.
Friday’s girls games
Parkersburg 69, St. Albans 52: Brilynn Florence connected on four 3-pointers en route to 17 points as Parkersburg put away visiting St. Albans.
Kisten Roberts fired in 14 points and Trinity Balog tacked on 13 for the Big Reds (6-4).
Emily Sharp paced the Red Dragons with 13 points and Samyah Riggan donated 11.